Where Alabama Stands With 2021 Prospect Dakota Mitchell

Since the start of his junior season, 2021 three-star athlete Dakota Mitchell has received 23 scholarship offers from schools around the nation. Major college football powerhouses like the University of Alabama, Florida, LSU, Clemson, among others have taken notice of what the two-way player can do on the field.

"It has been crazy," Mitchell said. "With all this recruiting stuff and all these colleges interested in me, but it is just a blessing to be in this position, not many people are able to be where I am today."

Mitchell lines up at safety, wide receiver, and sometimes, running back for Winter Park High School. He scored 18 touchdowns a season ago for the Wildcats and recorded one interception, that he turned into a pick six. In 2018, during his sophomore campaign, he tallied up five interceptions.

247Sports rates Mitchell as the 16th best safety in the nation.

On Jan. 31, Mitchell received an offer from Crimson Tide assistant coach Jeff Banks. Alabama is recruiting the 6-foot, 170 pound prospect at the defensive back position. He says that Banks and the coaching staff likes his tenacious play style.

"I was to excited when I got it," Mitchell said. "I stay in contact with Coach Banks and we talk about my upcoming visit. [Alabama] likes how aggressive and explosive I am."

Mitchell says his best quality is his ability to take constructive criticism and grow from it, while maturing as a leader is something he says he can work on.

"I feel like I am real good at taking coaching and being coachable and having good vision on the field," Mitchell said. "I need to start working on being a better leader on the field and in the locker room because it is my turn to step up as a senior now and lead everybody in the right direction on the way to a state championship."

Next month on Mar. 28, Mitchell is set to take a trip to the Capstone for an unofficial visit. It will be the Sunshine State standout's first time in Tuscaloosa.

"I just want to see how the campus is," Mitchell said. "How the energy is with the coaches and everybody else around them."

Over the weekend, Mitchell announced his top 10 schools and the Crimson Tide were in the mix along with Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina, Miami, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas A & M.

Of those finalists, Mitchell says there is a few that have already begun to stand out to him, with the Crimson Tide being one of them.

"Clemson, Florida, and LSU," Mitchell said. "[Alabama] is high on my list, I would say they are top four. I want to be somewhere I feel comfortable at."

It could all change for Mitchell once he gets on campus in Tuscaloosa late next month, but it is hard not to see the hometown Gators in one of the front runner spots for his services at the moment.

"I have been a Gator fan all of my life," Mitchell said. "Florida was my dream school growing up."

So far this year, Mitchell has visited Florida State and Miami. Along with the trip to Alabama, he has also set up visits to Clemson, Auburn, and Texas A & M over the course of the next two months.

As of now, a decision from Mitchell is expected to come on May 21.