Recruiting Corner: Jase McClellan Tops Off Senior Season With Title and Several Alabama Signees Make ASWA All-State Team

Four-star running back and Alabama signee Jase McClellan finished his prep career in style as he rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns in Aledo's 45-42 victory over Fort Bend Marshall to capture a Texas 5A Division 2 title.

Alabama was able to recruit the state exceptionally well as shown in the Alabama Sports Writer Association All-State Team. Crimson Tide signees, linebacker Demouy Kennedy, defensive back Malachi Moore, and offensive tackle Javion Cohen, made the 7A First-Team.

On the 6A First-Team, running back Roydell Williams and linebacker Jackson Britton headline the group. Lastly, athlete Kristian Story and linemen Jah-Marien Latham represented the Crimson Tide on the 1A First-Team.

Alabama target Darnell Washington, the nation's No. 10 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete, has signed his national letter of intent, but will wait to announce his decision at the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2. The Crimson Tide is in the mix along with Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee.

Make sure to listen to this week's episode of All Things Bama with Tyler Martin and John Garcia, Jr. as they break down Alabama's early signing day.