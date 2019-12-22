Bama Central
Recruiting Corner: Jase McClellan Tops Off Senior Season With Title and Several Alabama Signees Make ASWA All-State Team

Tyler Martin

Four-star running back and Alabama signee Jase McClellan finished his prep career in style as he rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns in Aledo's 45-42 victory over Fort Bend Marshall to capture a Texas 5A Division 2 title. 

Alabama was able to recruit the state exceptionally well as shown in the Alabama Sports Writer Association All-State Team. Crimson Tide signees, linebacker Demouy Kennedy, defensive back Malachi Moore, and offensive tackle Javion Cohen, made the 7A First-Team. 

On the 6A First-Team, running back Roydell Williams and linebacker Jackson Britton headline the group. Lastly, athlete Kristian Story and linemen Jah-Marien Latham represented the Crimson Tide on the 1A First-Team. 

Alabama target Darnell Washington, the nation's No. 10 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete, has signed his national letter of intent, but will wait to announce his decision at the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2. The Crimson Tide is in the mix along with Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee. 

Make sure to listen to this week's episode of All Things Bama with Tyler Martin and John Garcia, Jr. as they break down Alabama's early signing day. 

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 22, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Led by Hometown Guards Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Alabama Rockets Past Belmont, 92-72

Tyler Martin

Alabama men's basketball defeated Belmont on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 40-12 run over a 12 minute stretch

Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball Takes On Belmont in the Rocket City Classic

Tyler Martin

Live updates from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville as the Crimson Tide takes on the Belmont Bruins

Practice Report: Early Enrollee Jahquez Robinson Already Learning the Defense

Christopher Walsh

Shorthanded Crimson Tide threw newcomer Jahquez Robinson into the mix for individual drills

Eligibility Tracker: Who's Coming and Going from the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's roster is in a state of flux as the 2019 season winds down and the recruiting Class of 2020 is still being finalized

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 21, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

NCAA grants Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillon extra year of eligibility

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide interior linebacker Joshua McMillon's application for a hardship medical waiver approved

Alabama Shows Out During the Second Half to Claim Fourth-Straight Victory Against Radford

Allie Wright

Junior Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide to the win with 14 points

Just A Minute: There's A Lot More Going on Here Than Football

Christopher Walsh

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has no regrets about coming back and earning his degree

Alabama's Limited Players Gearing Up During Bowl Practices

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide hits midway point of on-campus workouts for the Citrus Bowl