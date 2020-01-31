Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Can Alabama Recruit Its In-State Players in the 2021 Class like it did in the 2020 Class?

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama recruiting the state exceptionally well in the Class of 2020, securing eight of the top 10 players in the Yellowhammer State. Three-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones is still a soft verbal commit, but he will announce his final decision on Feb. 5, while the seven others have signed. 

Can the Crimson Tide do it again in 2021? 

On Saturday, Alabama will host its first major Junior Day of the year and most the state's best players will be in attendance: 

  • Five-star defensive back Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Pinson Valley)
  • Four-star linebacker Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian) (Crimson Tide commit)
  • Four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan (Ramsay)
  • Four-star linebacker Ian Jackson (Prattville)
  • Three-star athlete Trinity Bell (Albertville)
  • Three-star wide receiver Christian Lewis (Pleasant Grove)
  • Three-star running back Cam Jeffrey (American Christian Academy)
  • Three-star athlete Kamari Lassiter (American Christian Academy)

Post in the comment section below or in our "Talk of the Tide" forum what you think. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Jan. 29, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

VestaviaBama

BamaCentral Earns Associated Press Sports Editors Status

BamaCentral joins the preeminent organization for daily sports journalism in the United States.

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes: Jan 31, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Rkey88

Shaking Labels: Nate Oats Demands Toughness from His Team Following Loss to LSU

The Crimson Tide basketball head coach was adamant that his team needs to exhibit more toughness if it wishes to succeed

Joey Blackwell

Odds for Just About Anything you can Imagine for Super Bowl LIV

From the Anthem to wardrobes, there are odds for nearly everything during Super Bowl LIV

Christopher Walsh

From Commitments to Top Teams: Recruiting Rankings Heading into National Signing Day

Could the Crimson Tide finish with the nation's top recruiting class again?

Christopher Walsh

2022 Quarterback Prospect Tanner Bailey Discusses His Upcoming Visit to Alabama

Bailey chats about what an Alabama offer would mean and more

Tyler Martin

Nate Oats Offers Update on James 'Beetle' Bolden's Sickness

The graduate-student guard has been sidelined all week with with a GI illness

Joey Blackwell

Previewing Alabama's Junior Day: Key Names to Watch

Key players to watch ahead of Alabama's Junior Day on Saturday

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Freshmen Could Determine How Gymnastics Team's Season Falls

Despite brutal schedule, Alabama's newcomers are already leading gymnastics team in routines

Christopher Walsh