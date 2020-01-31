Recruiting Corner: Can Alabama Recruit Its In-State Players in the 2021 Class like it did in the 2020 Class?

The University of Alabama recruiting the state exceptionally well in the Class of 2020, securing eight of the top 10 players in the Yellowhammer State. Three-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones is still a soft verbal commit, but he will announce his final decision on Feb. 5, while the seven others have signed.

Can the Crimson Tide do it again in 2021?

On Saturday, Alabama will host its first major Junior Day of the year and most the state's best players will be in attendance:

Five-star defensive back Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Pinson Valley)

Four-star linebacker Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian) (Crimson Tide commit)

Four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan (Ramsay)

Four-star linebacker Ian Jackson (Prattville)

Three-star athlete Trinity Bell (Albertville)

Three-star wide receiver Christian Lewis (Pleasant Grove)

Three-star running back Cam Jeffrey (American Christian Academy)

Three-star athlete Kamari Lassiter (American Christian Academy)

