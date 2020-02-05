Live with the Tide: National Signing Day

Bama Central
Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - National Signing Day is here and the University of Alabama will look to make a run for the No. 1 ranked recruiting class today for the second straight year.

This will be the one-stop shop for live updates and breaking news related to the remaining targets for the Crimson Tide. 

If anyone needs a primer on the storylines for today that Crimson Tide fans should be on the lookout for, here is BamaCentral's preview of NSD. 

As always, we encourage you to post comments and ask questions, either here, on our Talk of the Tide forum or in our community sections.

Announcement times (all times CT)

Four-star wide receiver Javon Baker - 6:30 a.m

Four-star defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs - 6:30 a.m

Three-star defensive back Ennis Rakestraw - 8:00 a.m

Four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson - 9:30 a.m

Four-star offensive tackle Sedrick Van Pran - 10:00 a.m

Three-star offensive tackle Damieon George - 11:00 a.m

Four-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones - 2:00 p.m

Five-star defensive end Alfred Collins - 3:50 p.m

Signed, sealed and delivered (paperwork)

Four-star wide receiver Javon Baker, McEachern (Powder Springs, GA)

Four-star defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs, McEachern (Powder Springs, GA)

The Latest ...

8:22 a.m. - Alabama target and three-star defensive back Ennis Rakestraw announces he will sign with Missouri. This is a shocker to say the least. Here is a replay of the heartfelt announcement from the Longhorn State standout: 

8:07 a.m - Burroughs' papers have made it to Tuscaloosa. 

8:04 a.m - Alabama announces that Baker's paperwork is officially in. 

7:00 a.m - Baker and Burroughs have signed their national letters of intent. The only thing left is for Alabama to officially announce it. Arkansas and Georgia Tech pushed late for Baker, but he stays strong on his pledge to the Crimson Tide. Burroughs has had his recruitment shut down over the last week. 

