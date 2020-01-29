Alabama's Top Targets A Week Before National Signing Day

With National Signing Day a week away, top unsigned prospects across the country are announcing their final schools and times they will sign their national letters of intent on Feb. 5.

The University of Alabama is set to bring in another stellar class, with head coach Nick Saban and assistants currently on the road trying to lure in its top remaining targets.

Five-star DE Alfred Collins (Cedar Creek - Bastrop, Tx.)

The 6-foot-5, 285 pound defensive end will make his decision between the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma, and Texas. Collins has not been on campus in Tuscaloosa since last September, which hurts the Crimson Tide's chances, but make no mistake, the Alabama coaching staff is still pressing hard. Saban took an in-home visit with him and his family last week, while new defensive line coach Freddie Roach visited him at school on Tuesday. The Longhorns have the clear advantage since they are the hometown team, but if Collins decides to roll with the Crimson Tide no one would be shocked.

Four-star DT McKinnley Jackson (George County - Lucedale, MS)

The addition of Roach to the Crimson Tide's staff might have sealed the deal for Jackson. The George County standout took an official visit to LSU last weekend, but the Tigers are fading in the race for his services. Texas A & M is the next planned visit for Jackson this weekend. The Aggies appear to the biggest threat to the Crimson Tide's chances of landing Jackson's commitment. Saban will visit with the All-American and his family in their home on Thursday.

Three-star DB Ennis Rakestraw (Duncanville - Duncanville, TX)

Rakestraw called his visit to the Capstone last week "a dream come true." He will take a short trip over to Austin to visit Texas this weekend for his final official visit before he announces his decision. The expectation is, if the numbers for the class are figured out, then, Rakestraw will be a member of the Crimson Tide come National Signing Day.

Four-star OC Sedrick Van Pran (Warren Easton - New Orleans, LA.)

While the longtime Georgia commit has not announced the specific time that he will be signing his national letter of intent on Feb. 5, there will, more than likely, be no drama leading up to his announcement. The thought was that, after Sam Pittman left for Arkansas, he was a potential flip candidate. Alabama got an official visit earlier this month, which did go well. Last weekend, he was back in Athens, and then, this weekend he will go to Gainesville to visit Florida, but he appears to be firm with his decision after his comments to 247Sports' Bulldogs writer Kipp Adams.

"I have been committed to Georgia for so long now, everyone is worried about me flipping," Van Pran said. "I am a man of my word, I will leave it at that."

Three-star DT Jayson Jones (Calera - Calera, Ala.)

Jones' recruitment over the last few months has been very interesting. He has been committed to the Crimson Tide since the summer of 2018, but other schools have been thrusted into the mix. The massive 6-foot-6, 340 pound defensive tackle has taken official visits to Baylor and Oregon in the last two weekends. Georgia Tech is a school that has recruited Jones for a long time and they will get an in-home visit this week. The distance from home could be a factor, but chances are, Jones ends up signing with the Ducks.