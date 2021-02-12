Alabama Football Secures Commitment of Extremely-Gifted 2022 TE Elijah Brown

The Crimson Tide now has its tight end and third verbal pledge of the 2022 recruiting class

Filling the tight end room with elite athletes who can block and catch passes at a high level has been important to the University of Alabama football program over recent years.

The Crimson Tide did it in 2019 with Jahleel Billingsley, 2021 with Robbie Ouzts, and now in the 2022 cycle with Elijah Brown.

On Friday morning, Brown announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide via his social media. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end is a product of Wayne High School and a native of Dayton, Ohio.

Alabama originally offered Brown a scholarship back in July and has since built on that relationship with two new offensive staff members in Bill O'Brien and Jay Graham. He chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of LSU, Auburn, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, USC, Penn State, Nebraska, West Virginia, among others.

He only finished with 20 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown during his junior campaign. Brown blocked for a Warriors rushing attack that finished with 1,754 yards and 24 scores on the ground with an average of 6.3 yards per attempt.

While a gifted blocker and pass-catcher on the gridiron, Brown is also a standout on the hardwood in basketball.

Brown is the third addition to Alabama's recruiting class of 2022, joining linebacker Robert Woodyard and defensive tackle Walter Bob Jr.

Other key 2022 targets for the Crimson Tide, like quarterback Ty Simpson and running back Emmanuel Henderson, are set to make their college decisions on Feb. 19 and March 13, respectively.