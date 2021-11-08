Alabama in the Running for High Profile Recruits in Football and Basketball This Week

Alabama men's basketball gained momentum for its program last week, landing three forwards for the class of 2022. Now, Nate Oats and his staff look forward to a decision from versatile guard Rylan Griffen, who commits on the day of the Crimson Tide's season opener.

Griffen hails from Richardson High in the Dallas area, and he stands at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds.

Oats and the Alabama staff have been interested in Griffen and pursued him, as the entire staff traveled to Richardson High to watch Griffen practice in September.

"When a head coach shows up at 8:15 in the morning, you know he's serious," Richardson head basketball coach Kevin Lawson said. "It shows what they think of him (Griffen)."

Griffen is a natural all-around scorer, and he really excels when shooting from deep. He scores within the flow of Richardson's offense while also making the spectacular shots. Griffen has the speed and athleticism to lock down on defense and the vertical to make his opponents pay at the other end.

"Rylan is a born scorer, he lives to score points," Lawson said. "He keeps adding more and more to his game, and he's a pretty unstoppable force."

Griffen has only narrowed his list to ten schools with those being Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, NC State, California, and Kansas State. Griffen last visited Tuscaloosa the weekend of Oct. 23 where he attended Alabama's Tide Tip-Off event.

If he were to choose the Crimson Tide, Griffen would be the second guard commit of the Alabama 2022 class, joining IMG Academy's Jaden Bradley.

Alabama football awaits a decision from Isaiah Hastings, a 6-foot-4, 290 pounds defensive lineman from the state of Florida. Hastings plays for Clearwater Academy, and he has been a leader on and off the field for the Knights.

Hastings utilizes his 7-foot wingspan to disrupt opposing offenses, and he tracks down the ball with impressive quickness for his size. Hastings is a run-stopper with his elite build, and he is and effective pass rusher at the defensive tackle position.

Hastings last visited Alabama the same weekend as Griffen, Oct. 23, and he attended Alabama's night game with Tennessee.

Hastings is down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Oregon. He will make his decision live on CBS Sports HQ at 9 a.m. CT Tuesday morning.