Alabama in the Running for Two Top 2022 Defensive Linemen

Alabama football addressed a crucial need for its 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings on Nov. 9, and the Crimson Tide is looking to add to the class of trench warriors currently set to play in Tuscaloosa.

Louisiana native Quency Wiggins said on Monday that he has narrowed his choices to three schools in Alabama, LSU, and Florida. Wiggins plays for Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge, so its no surprise that LSU is high on his radar despite the departure of Ed Orgeron.

Wiggins is a quick edge rusher, and he causes major problems for opposing offenses. Standing at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, Wiggins is a sack machine. His aggressive mentality makes him a turnover producer, and he has a variety of moves to escape the grasp of offensive linemen. Wiggins prefers to be on the strong side of the defense, and he is effective at setting the edge to turn plays back inside.

His talents paired with those of Jeremiah Alexander could be a dangerous combo if Wiggins were to decide to play for Nick Saban.

Wiggins has helped lead Madison Prep to a 10-1 record so far this year, cruising through the first round of the playoffs. The Chargers will play St. James in round two of the Louisiana 3A state playoffs as they look to defend their 2020 state championship.

Decision day for Wiggins is set for Dec. 13, just two days before early signing day.

In-state defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry announced on Monday that he will stretch his recruitment until early signing day as he will decide on Dec. 15 in the Pike Road High School gym.

Perry narrowed his decision to five schools last month, leaving it to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, UCF, and Texas.

Perry's senior season has been unbelievable, as he has posted dominant numbers. Through 11 games, Perry has 19 sacks and 76 tackles. He is widely recognized as the best DL in the state, and he has defended that title this year, helping Pike Road High to an undefeated season so far.

Pike Road (11-0) will play Faith Academy (7-4) in round 3 of the Alabama 5A state playoffs this Friday.

Versatility sets Perry apart, as he can play anywhere on the defensive front with his athleticism at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds.

Perry will have an official visit in Tuscaloosa this weekend as Alabama takes on Arkansas. It will be his first official visit to the Crimson Tide program, so Alabama will be trying to make an impression with under a month left before Perry makes his college decision.