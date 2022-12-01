Alabama Lands 2024 In-State LB Sterling Dixon

Alabama picked up another commit in the class of 2024 Thursday afternoon.

In-state outside linebacker Sterling Dixon chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn and LSU, becoming the fifth member of Alabama's 2024 class.

Dixon will be teaming up with his high school teammate and current Crimson Tide redshirt linebacker Deontae Lawson. Both defenders played at Mobile Christian in Mobile. Lawson saw a significant role in the Alabama defense this season.

The high school junior had offers from dozens of schools and took multiple visits to Tuscaloosa throughout the fall. He was mainly recruited by Alabama defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Pete Golding and associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

Dixon is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. In his junior season for Mobile Christian, he had 172 tackles and 18 sacks. He will still have one more season of high school football, but Alabama's 2023 class will begin making it official on the Early Signing Day, Dec. 21.

See also:

Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Early-Signing Period Tracker

4-Star Wide Receiver Commits to Alabama

Recruiting Rundown: How The Transfer Portal Will Affect The 2023 Class

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE