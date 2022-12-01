Skip to main content

Alabama Lands 2024 In-State LB Sterling Dixon

The Mobile Christian product was high school teammates with a current Crimson Tide linebacker.

Alabama picked up another commit in the class of 2024 Thursday afternoon. 

In-state outside linebacker Sterling Dixon chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn and LSU, becoming the fifth member of Alabama's 2024 class. 

Dixon will be teaming up with his high school teammate and current Crimson Tide redshirt linebacker Deontae Lawson. Both defenders played at Mobile Christian in Mobile. Lawson saw a significant role in the Alabama defense this season. 

The high school junior had offers from dozens of schools and took multiple visits to Tuscaloosa throughout the fall. He was mainly recruited by Alabama defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Pete Golding and associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly. 

Dixon is rated a  4-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. In his junior season for Mobile Christian, he had 172 tackles and 18 sacks. He will still have one more season of high school football, but Alabama's 2023 class will begin making it official on the Early Signing Day, Dec. 21. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See also:

Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Early-Signing Period Tracker

4-Star Wide Receiver Commits to Alabama

Recruiting Rundown: How The Transfer Portal Will Affect The 2023 Class

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

The Extra Point Alabama Basketball is expected to have a great season
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Basketball Expected to Have Great Season

By Claire Yates
A detailed view of the CFP logo at midfield during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

12-Team Playoff will Add New Dimension, Venue Selection: Just a Minute

By Christopher Walsh
College Football Playoff 2022
All Things Bama

Breaking: College Football Playoff to Expand to 12 Teams Beginning in 2024

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: The Rane Maker
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Rane Maker

By Anthony Sisco
Christopher Walsh on The Nick Saban Show
All Things Bama

A 12-Team Playoff Comes With One Big Concern For Nick Saban: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Sports Illustrated cover Dec. 3, 1973, Bear Bryant; Alabama is the best, for now
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Blake Byler
A general overall view of the Rose Bowl Stadium facade during the 2022 Rose Bowl.
All Things Bama

Rose Bowl Changes Direction, CFP Expansion Expected in 2024

By Christopher Walsh
Sarah Ashlee Barker
All Things Bama

Defense First: Alabama Women Force 23 Turnovers En Route to Mercer Win

By Joe Schatz