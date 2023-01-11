Alabama Leads The Way On The 2023 SI99 List

With the high school postseason concluded, Sports Illustrated has released its final prospect rankings of the 2023 recruiting class. The SI99 postseason rankings is the final edition of the list, and Alabama has come out on top with the most commitments from the list.

The Crimson Tide (11) and the Georgia Bulldogs (10) are the only programs to have a double-digit amount of prospects, but Alabama has the higher-rated recruit between the two: edge rusher Keon Keeley, the no. 2 player in the class behind UCLA commit Dante Moore.

Keeley is one of two prospects in the top 10; safety Caleb Downs, the top safety in 2023, is ranked no. 6.

Here are the list of Alabama commits that made the SI99 Postseason Rankings:

2. Keon Keeley, EDGE

6. Caleb Downs, Safety

11. Kadyn Proctor, Offensive Tackle

21. James Smith, Defensive Line

23. Qua Russaw, Linebacker

31. Richard Young, running back

36. Desmond Ricks, cornerback

53. Jalen Hale, wide receiver

57. Jahlil Hurley, cornerback

60. Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE

63. Dylan Lonergan, quarterback

Alabama has one the consensus recruiting crown, a major impact for a program that's losing Bryce Young, Will Anderson and a host of starter off last season's team. Some positions will be decided by the returners for the Crimson Tide, whether it's Chris Braswell and Malachi Moore becoming full-time starters, a position battle like the one between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, or even a young guy like Earl Little Jr. getting a chance at cornerback.

However, it won't be a surprise to see multiple guys from the 2023 class take the field as true freshmen starters. Kadyn Proctor, who flipped from Iowa, will have a strong chance of being the starting left tackle; Caleb Downs will be a starter for a secondary who lost Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams and Brian Branch at safety.

On paper, this is one of the strongest recruiting classes in recent memory for Alabama, and it's one with the expectations to match.