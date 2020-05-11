Alabama Offer Excites 2022 Four-Star LB Cyrus Moss

Not being able to attend camps or visit any schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak, 2022 four-star linebacker Cyrus Moss put his recruitment in his own hands.

The 6-foot-5, 200 pound prospect went on a limb and sent over his film to University of Alabama assistant Jeff Banks, and, in return, the response he got was a scholarship offer to play for the Crimson Tide.

“It was an honor to be offered by a school and a coach like Nick Saban that has had so much success in college football,” Moss said.

“Coach Banks said that him and the staff really liked what they saw. I just thought Alabama would be a great opportunity for me so that is why I sent the film over. I did not think it was going to happen when it did. I just wanted to get on their radar.”

Moss, a native of Las Vegas, Nev., is heading into his junior season at Bishop Gorman High School. As a sophomore, he recorded 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.

Per 247Sports, he is the No. 2 ranked outside linebacker in his class and No. 28 ranked overall prospect.

“Alabama likes my physicality and my tenacity,” Moss said. “Those two things stood out the most to them. And they liked that the defense I am in now is very similar to theirs.”

Moss says the pandemic has affected him greatly, in terms of not being able to have full access to a gym to get workouts in. He also would have visited college campuses across California, Texas, and Florida.

In the meantime, Moss is becoming more of a student of the game and studying lots of film. He specifically mentions that he will go back and watch Alabama games from previous years on YouTube and study what their edge rushers do on every snap.

“I like watching how their pass rushers develop,” Moss said. “I watch a lot of guys at the NFL level, too. I just try to understand what makes them so special and what their unique skill set is.”

Players, who he wants to emulate their games after includes Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and Jadeveon Clowney.

As one of the higher rated prospects in his class, Moss’ offer sheet also includes Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Arkansas, Texas A & M, Oregon State, Nebraska, Boise State, among others.

The tradition of Alabama and success in the NFL is standout out to the Sin City native.

“I like that they are consistent and successful every single year,” Moss said. “They have also done a good job with their output to the NFL.”

Banks has informed Moss that he will be connecting him with coach Nick Saban and the rest of the defensive staff fairly soon. Crimson Tide fans could expect a visit from Moss whenever that is possible.

“I just want to go out there and see what the day-to-day is like for the players,” Moss said. “I want to feel it out and feel what the energy is like so I can know if that is a place I can call home and help me get to the next level.”