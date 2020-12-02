Alabama Signee JD Davison Named Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate

University of Alabama basketball signee JD Davison was named one of the top 99 high school prospects in the country on Wednesday by Sports Illustrated All-American.

In fact, he is rated as the No. 11 overall player in the country and No. 2 point guard behind Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler.

The Letohatchee, Ala. native is in the midst of a monstrous senior season at Calhoun High School where he is averaging close to a triple-double at almost 50 points per game and throwing down crazy dunks night after night.

SIAA ranks Alabama's class, that includes Davison, wing Jusaun Holt, and JUCU transfer Langston Wilson, as ninth best in the nation.

It is a priority for us to keep the best players in the Alabama coming to the University of Alabama," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said in a statement. "We all feel like JD is the best point guard in the country for the way we play. He is at his best when he is in the open floor and in transition. He can create off the dribble, make shots, especially clutch shots, and creates for his teammates.

"We felt like this was a match made in heaven with the way he plays and our style of play. We are really excited about JD because he’s an Alabama kid who’s been an Alabama fan his whole life and wants to come here and take this program to the next level. We think he’s going to do just that."

Check out what the team at SIAA had to say about the future Crimson Tide star:

Frame: Lean, muscular build that will continue to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Superior athlete with a devastating combination of speed, quickness and agility. Davison is the kind of player who would have a field day at a combine, testing off the charts in most categories. He uses his athleticism to dominate in every facet.

Instincts: Davison has a high basketball IQ and is naturally equipped in all facets to run the show. Davison’s penetrating ability opens up everything for he and his teammates, and he tends to make the right play once past the first line of defense, whether calling his own number or finding the open man.

Polish: Davison is a natural-born leader with poise and patience coaches dream about. He picks his spots strategically and controls the tempo at all times.

Bottom Line: Davison’s stock will continue to rise because he’s the perfect combination of winner and “wow” playmaker. His motor never quits and his combination of speed and explosion has him going on an upward trajectory at the next level and beyond.