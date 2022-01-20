Alabama Target Tomarrion Parker Hopes to Visit Tuscaloosa Soon

In a position group that will need some depth after the coming season, 2023 defensive end Tomarrion Parker is eager to come down to Tuscaloosa and visit the campus.

"I'm trying to get up there this Saturday," Parker told BamaCentral. "I just want to see the campus, see the layout. I've seen the facilities. I really want to know if they have my major, see the buildings like that and see the traditions of Alabama."

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder attended Alabama's game against Ole Miss on Oct. 2, where he first was able to see Alabama's facilities.

Parker has similar measurements to Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Bronko Nagurski Award winner. Parker said Alabama's coaching staff sees him serving in a similar role if he joins the Crimson Tide.

"I have the same weight and body frame as he did in high school. [The coaching staff] feels they can produce me into an NFL caliber player," Parker said. "I kind of play that position now on my high school team as a stand-up defensive end, rushing the passer, keying the run. I can see myself there."

Parker plays high school football at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., where he posted 75 total tackles and 9.5 sacks during his junior season last year. Central is also the alma mater of Alabama's starting left guard Javion Cohen, who Parker still keeps in contact with.

"We have a good relationship," Parker said. "As he was leaving high school, I was coming up to varsity. Any time I get the chance to catch up with him I do."

Parker has yet to narrow down a list of top schools, but Alabama as well as Georgia, Auburn, and others have been heavily involved in his recruitment.

Parker is currently ranked as the No. 89 overall player and No. 14 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. His commitment would be a welcomed boost to Alabama's defensive front as this year will be the final season for seniors DJ Dale, Byron Young, and Justin Eboigbe. It's likely Anderson will be leaving for the NFL Draft next offseason as well.

Alabama made the first steps toward reloading its defensive front in this year's recruiting class, signing edge rushers Jeremiah Alexander and Jihaad Campbell as well as defensive linemen Jaheim Oatis, Khurtiss Perry and Isaiah Hastings.