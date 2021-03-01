Alabama's Pipeline to NFL Keeping it in the Hunt for 2022 OL Malik Agbo

The Crimson Tide recently re-offered the Federal Way, Wa. product and its the player development that Agbo likes the most about Alabama

Last month, University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban made a point to re-offer Washington product and 2022 offensive lineman Malik Agbo, following the departure of Agbo's main Crimson Tide recruiter Steve Sarkisian, who is now at Texas.

"I got re-offered by Nick Saban and we had a really good conversation," Agbo told BamaCentral. "Talked about football and what Alabama brings to the table for this upcoming season. It was cool to talk to the man behind, arguably, the greatest college football team in history. I think it was awesome to finally touch base with him."

It was the first time that Agbo had the opportunity to speak with the seven-time national champion and he didn't take it for granted.

"They tell me they need guys who are big, strong, fast, can block and finish blocks," Agbo said. "To know that I am one of those guys they are looking for, is pretty special, especially coming from the man himself."

Alabama assistant Holmon Wiggins has taken over primary responsibilities in luring Agbo to Tuscaloosa. The West Coast product says the two either FaceTime or text on a daily basis almost.

"Coach Wiggins brings a good sense of football knowledge and he does a good job recruiting the recruits he is in charge of," Agbo said. "That is something I look at. He has been doing a real good job staying in contact with me. We talk multiple times every week."

Earlier in the offensive, the Crimson Tide added former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone as its offensive line coach. The idea of being coached by someone who was in the NFL is intriguing for the 6-foot-5, 320 pound prospect.

"He's been around and accomplished a lot," Agbo said. "I think it would be pretty cool to be coached a former NFL coach. I'm really planning on speaking with him real soon."

As for what's keeping the Crimson Tide in the race for his services, it's the pipeline that Saban and company have created to the next level.

"They have a great history of sending guys to the NFL," Agbo said. "It kinda shows for itself with the program they have. It's a tradition for them and that's why Alabama is important to me."

The recruiting dead period due to COVID-19 has prevented Agbo from taking his official visits, but once lifted on June 1, he plans to begin the process of getting on different campuses.

He noted that a top eight will be released from him in either late July or early August so he is more than ok with taking his time.

"Alabama, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, to name a few," Agbo said. "It's affected me and my friends a lot, not being able to be on campus. You just gotta make sure when you make your mind up, it's the right decision. If it has to be online, then so be it. That's where we kinda are right now."