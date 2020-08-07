Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Recruiting Roundup with John Garcia Jr.

Tyler Martin

On the most recent episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. to discuss Alabama’s biggest needs moving forward in the 2021 cycle. 

Two of the Crimson Tide’s targets, defensive end Monkell Goodwine and JUCO corner Khyree Jackson, will both announce their decisions on Aug. 15. 

For Goodwine, Texas A&M is the biggest threat to Alabama and, for Jackson, it is Oklahoma. Garcia and Martin break down the two players and preview their announcements. 

What is the national landscape of high school football around the country amidst COVID-19? Garcia offers updates and his opinion on if we get a full season. 

Some national prospects are moving across state lines to make sure their senior seasons get played. For example, 2021 USC commit, elite signal caller Jake Garcia is headed south to play at Valdosta High School in Georgia. 

A move like that begs the question, will Alabama circle back around and get involved in his recruitment? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. 

