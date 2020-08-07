All Things Bama Podcast: Recruiting Roundup with John Garcia Jr.

On the most recent episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. to discuss Alabama’s biggest needs moving forward in the 2021 cycle.

Two of the Crimson Tide’s targets, defensive end Monkell Goodwine and JUCO corner Khyree Jackson, will both announce their decisions on Aug. 15.

For Goodwine, Texas A & M is the biggest threat to Alabama and, for Jackson, it is Oklahoma. Garcia and Martin break down the two players and preview their announcements.

What is the national landscape of high school football around the country amidst COVID-19? Garcia offers updates and his opinion on if we get a full season.

Some national prospects are moving across state lines to make sure their senior seasons get played. For example, 2021 USC commit, elite signal caller Jake Garcia is headed south to play at Valdosta High School in Georgia.

A move like that begs the question, will Alabama circle back around and get involved in his recruitment?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr. and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts