Alabama Target, 2022 Shooting Guard Rylan Griffen to Decide in November

Alabama basketball landed its first commitment of the 2022 cycle two weeks ago, and the Crimson Tide now awaits a decision from another top target who decides next month.

Jaden Bradley was the first name off the board in the 2022 class for coach Nate Oats and Alabama basketball, and the point guard of IMG Academy has since been recruiting other prospects to join him at the Capstone.

Rylan Griffen is one of those players, a senior shooting guard from Richardson, Texas, and he said today that he'll decide on a school mid-November.

Among his 10 finalists, the 6-foot-5 guard will choose between Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Cal, Auburn, Kansas, Oklahoma, Kansas State, NC State and Oklahoma State.

Upon joining Team Trae Young on the summer circuit, he averaged 17 points, four rebounds and three assists per game during the Adidas 3 Stripes Select Basketball run.

"I just had the mentality to go hard all summer," he said. "I felt like I played well, but I feel like I could’ve played even better."

Working in favor of the Crimson Tide, however, is that Griffen will spend his last recruiting visit to Alabama later this month. This after Oats and staff visited in-home with Griffen in September.

"I’m looking forward to the last visit to Alabama, but after that it’s all about weighing things out," he said. "That’s the last one for me. No more."

If Bradley, the point guard and Alabama commit who, among his recruitment of Griffen is also in the ears of 2022 forwards Jarace Walker and Brandon Miller, has his way then the Texas product could be alongside him in the Tide backcourt next season.

"He definitely wants me to make the move over there with him," Griffen said. "That’s actually pretty cool that he started to hit me up because it shows me that I’m really wanted over there."