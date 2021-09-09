September 9, 2021
In-State 2022 DE Justice Finkley Announces College Decision

The Trussville, Alabama prospect had narrowed his choices to Alabama, Texas, and Colorado before making his college decision public.
Justice Finkley, an in-state and priority recruit of Alabama's 2022 class out of Hewitt-Trussville High, has chosen Texas as his college destination over other finalists Alabama and Colorado, his two other choices he announced in July.

The senior defensive end made his decision live on CBS Sports from Trussville, and in choosing the Longhorns over the Crimson Tide, Finkley goes down as a miss to coach Nick Saban and staff, who annually prioritize the top prospects in the state of Alabama.

A Top 10 recruit at his position, per SI All-American, who sits at No. 85 in its SI99 rankings, the top 99 high school players of 2022 in the country, Finkley is a recruiting win for first-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian who was offensive coordinator of Alabama in its 2020 national championship season.

In missing on the defensive end's pledge, the Crimson Tide has 14 commitments, with its last being defensive back Jake Pope out of Buford, Georgia last month. 

But, as of the latest class rankings release by SIAA, Alabama sits third nationally among other 2022 classes, and it ranks first in the SEC. And currently, the Crimson Tide holds commitments from three defensive line prospects, including Jeremiah Alexander of nearby Thompson High in Alabaster, Jaheim Oatis, and Walter Bob.

Sarkisian's first recruiting class at Texas, meanwhile, was ranked seventh in the country prior to Finkley's pledge. 

