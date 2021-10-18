In-State 2022 CB Tre'Quon Fegans Announces College Decision

The Alabama recruiting class of 2022 grew by one Monday morning when cornerback Tre'Quon Fagans announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide, making it 17 verbal pledges in the upcoming cycle for the defending national champions.

A senior at Thompson High in Alabaster, Fagans backed off his commitment to Miami on October 11 and took to Twitter to announce he'll be a part of the Crimson Tide's 2022 class.

The former Hurricanes commit is the second defensive back prospect to join the current Alabama recruiting class, adding to the secondary depth alongside safety Jake Pope of Buford High in Georgia.

Fagans, though, is a versatile defensive back recruit in the Crimson Tide's 2022 class, so much that his described position depends on who you talk to in the recruiting circuit.

SI All-American, for example, ranked him as the third-best nickel prospect in the country, emphasizing why he was a desired target for top college football programs.

Below is the SIAA scouting report on Fagans:

Trequon Fegans

Vitals: 6'2", 180 pounds

School: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson

"A big cornerback well known in recruiting circles for several years, Fegans has backed up the hype at just about every turn. Though a bit more finesse than others on this list, it doesn't dampen the uncommitted Alabamian's play-making ability on offense or defense, with extreme body control and a smooth approach. He can hold his own in the boundary against a bigger target, play the football at the high point and most importantly turn you over. Whether via interception, forcing a fumble or initiating a tip drill, Fegans has a knack for making the big play. As his wiry frame fills out in college, his game will round out regardless of where he lines up. The combination of length, cover skill and sheer play-making ability make Fegans a hybrid on our board."