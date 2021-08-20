Recruiting Corner: 2022 Alabama Football and Basketball Targets Closer to Decision Dates

The academic calendar has turned to fall, and with that here's where things stand on the recruiting trail for the Alabama football and basketball programs.

Alabama football received a commitment this week from 2022 safety/athlete Jake Pope. The Buford, Georgia native becomes the 14th pledge of the Crimson Tide's current recruiting class.

But he's just the latest to make a commitment to the Capstone, in football and basketball, as there's multiple Alabama targets of each sport who recently trimmed their lists of finalists.

2022 offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett announced Friday afternoon that he's down to four schools, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and Southern Cal. The Crimson Tide currently have two commits along the offensive line in Tyler Booker and Dayne Shor, and both project as tackles.

Meanwhile, uncommitted 2022 prospects cornerback Earl Little Jr. and defensive lineman Justice Finkley remain uncommitted, but the Crimson Tide remain in contention for both. Neither has announced a decision date, though.

Onto the Alabama basketball program.

Under coach Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide signed the No. 7 recruiting class of 2021, per SI All-American, but have yet to secure a commitment to its 2022 group.

Two 2022 Alabama targets, though, guard Nick Smith Jr. and forward Brice Sensabaugh, appear to be closing in on college decisions.

Sensabaugh took to social media Friday to list his final schools, including Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, and Georgia Tech. The Orlando, Florida native is an ideal fit to the Crimson Tide offense, given his 6-foot-6, 240 pound frame, similar to current Alabama forwards Keon Ambrose-Hylton and Juwan Gary.

Smith Jr., who was the first prospect to visit Alabama in early June once the NCAA re-opened on-campus visits, is one of the top shooting guard prospects in the country, and here's what SIAA had to say about him:

Nick Smith Jr., North Little Rock (Ark.)

Contenders: Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Oklahoma, NBL, Overtime Elite.

Latest Intel: Few had as sharp an ascension as Smith this summer after consistent dominant play, which culminated in his 31-point outing, on 10-of-18 from the field, in the Nike Peach Jam title game. Though, Smith fell just short of leading Brad Beal Elite (Mo.) to the hardware, it was clear that he’d made his case as one of the premiere guards in the 2022 class. That said, Smith was clear that he isn’t the type of elite player that needs all the shots in year one, he’s more focused on winning and loves the idea of being surrounded with other talented stars. As it stands, Smith will visit Kentucky on Sept. 2, Arkansas on Sept. 11 and Oklahoma on Sept. 18. He told SI he feels like he’ll know after his final visit.