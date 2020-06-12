Breaking: 2021 Five-Star OT JC Latham Commits to Alabama Over Ohio State, LSU

2021 five-star offensive tackle JC Latham has made up his mind.

The 6-foot-6, 305 pound prospect and IMG Academy product announced on social media his verbal commitment to the University of Alabama on Friday over the likes of Ohio State and LSU. He announced it exclusively with Sports Illustrated All-American.

Latham is the seventh member of the Crimson Tide's 2021 class joining four-star pass catchers, Agiye Hall and Jacorey Brooks, four-star linebackers, Deontae Lawson and Ian Jackson, four-star safety Kaine Williams, and three-star defensive tackle Anquin Barnes.

Some of the bigger factors in Latham's decision included development to the NFL, playing time, and eduction.

"Alabama talks a lot about the tradition they have there," Latham told Bama Central back in March. "And the history of the linemen they have had. They have had a lot of success. I want to do business in school so they told me about their programs for that too."

Had the COVID-19 pandemic not shut down the entire recruiting world back in mid-March, the chances of Latham pledging to the Crimson Tide were slim. Alabama was still in contact with Latham at that time, of course, but the top two schools receiving the majority of the buzz at that point in his recruitment were the Buckeyes and Tigers.

Coach Nick Saban and his staff, namely Charles Huff and Kyle Flood have used the Zoom meetings and other virtual elements to their advantage and the addition of Latham shows that.

A relationship that went a long way in Latham's recruitment was the one he had with Alabama sophomore offensive lineman Evan Neal, who is an IMG alumni as well.

"Me and Evan have talked some," Latham said. "He tells me about the school, the grind, and the culture. He says you really have to commit there to be successful. I like what they have been building there and the culture that is in place at Alabama."

The pipeline from Bradenton, Fla. to Tuscaloosa stays hot with Latham, as Neal is not the only former Ascender on the Crimson Tide's current roster. Linebacker Dylan Moses, long snapper Thomas Fletcher, and running back Trey Sanders all hail from the football powerhouse.