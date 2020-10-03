Calhoun HC Ervin Starr Lathers Praise on JD Davison: "He Wants to Be a Great NBA Player"

Since day one, Calhoun (Letohatchee, Ala.) basketball coach Ervin Starr has seen the rise of, now University of Alabama basketball pledge JD Davison, who pledged to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

"He has become a real, complete player," Starr told Bama Central. "His freshman year, he was a true point guard, a facilitator. He was looking to get the ball to his teammates and wasn't always trying to score. He wasn't always the guy who averaged 30 points a game like this year. He really turned it on this past season.

"He can get to the basket whenever he wants to because of his athleticism. His basketball IQ is so high. He has just been able to transform into a dominant player on both ends of the floor over the years. We really saw the full package of what JD Davison is capable of. He's only gotten better and better and he is still has lots of room to grow."

Davison, who is considered by some to be the best point guard in the 2021 recruiting class, is coming off the heels of a junior season where he averaged 30 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists a game. With his recruitment reaching national levels, Starr notes that the spotlight has not been too much for him to handle.

"He has a lot support and a great family," Starr said. "His family keeps him grounded and humbled. God fearIt's fun to watch him mature as a basketball player, but it's also great to see him mature into a great person, too. He was a team captain on our team as a sophomore and we had five seniors that year. That lets you know how much his teammates respect him. You don't see many kids that mature so young.

"He makes everything go. I will never be worried if JD is going to make a bad decision. As a coach, I am so proud of him."

In terms of NBA player comparisons, Starr says Davison reminds him of one of the best in the game right now - the triple-double machine known as Russell Westbrook.

"Right now, I think of him as a Russell Westbrook-type guy," Starr said. "He is about the same height, same body frame, same explosiveness. But I think, at this point in his career, JD is a better shooter than Westbrook when he was in high school. He is only going to get better in college.

"Ja Morant comes to mind to when you watch him. JD is right there, as far as his skill level, with those guys at this moment, even before he gets on a college campus. I think it well bode well for him if he decides ultimately to be a one-and-done player. You aren't going to find someone who works harder than JD Davison at his craft. His work ethic will carry him very far. He wants to be a great NBA player, not just a NBA player."

With Davison now headed off to Tuscaloosa, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats' blue-collar, high-speed system is a perfect fit according to Starr.

"Before coach Oats got there, when they first offered him with Avery Johnson," Starr said. "Collin Sexton was there and, at the time, that was JD's favorite player. You can see similarities between those two guys as well.

"Coach Oats opens it up more and plays really fast, which suits JD Davison. He is just one of those guys you don't want to have to slow down. You want him in a system like that. God has blessed him with so much ability and talent."