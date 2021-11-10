Class of 2022 Alabama Basketball Recruiting Tracker

Year three for Alabama basketball is underway, but Nate Oats and the coaching staff have lined up a massive recruiting class for year four.

The Crimson Tide has a top-five class nationally with five commitments from some of the most sought after basketball talent in the country. This group of five could rival that 2017 class that included Collin Sexton, John Petty and Herb Jones as the best recruiting class in Alabama basketball history.

With two guards and three forwards, this group will be able to fill needs at every position. Two five-star prospects, Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller, bring a high level of skill as guys that are already almost NBA ready.

This story will serve as BamaCentral's one-stop shop for updates to prospects as they commit to Crimson Tide basketball with their highlights and vitals.

Committments (5)

1. Jaden Bradley- PG

2. Brandon Miller- SF

3. Noah Clowney- PF

4. Nick Pringle (JUCO)- PF

5. Rylan Griffen- SG

PG Jaden Bradley (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Florida)

Verbal Commitment: Sept. 30

Signed: Nov. 10

Bradley is considered one of the top point guards in the class of 2022 and will be looking to build on the success of recent point guards like Collin Sexton and Kira Lewis Jr.

He was also instrumental in recruiting other players to join this class once he signed with the Crimson Tide.

Nate Oats on Jaden Bradley: "Jaden is the No. 1 point guard in the nation, and it was huge for us that we got his commitment first. There are a lot of other good players who want to play with an unselfish, pass-first point guard like Jaden. We think he is next in the line of great point guards since we've been here at Alabama following in Kira Lewis Jr., Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison's footsteps. Jalen is a proven winner and that is something that is important to us during recruiting, not just getting talented players. He comes from a great family and we are really excited to have him a part of our program for numerous reasons."

Height: 6'3

Weight: 185

SIAA: TBA

247Sports: No. 3 PG, No. 17 OVR

Rivals: No. 5 PG, No. 25 OVR

ESPN: No. 8 in ESPN100

SF Brandon Miller (Cane Ridge - Antioch, Tennessee)

Verbal Commitment: Nov. 1

Signed: Nov. 10

Miller is the highest-rated player in the 2022 class for the Crimson Tide.

Nate Oats on Brandon Miller: "Brandon is a very talented and versatile player. I don't think you can put a position on him and we feel he is one of the best pro prospects in the entire class. We are really excited to get him in our system and see what he can do. He is a 6-9 basketball player that can do everything. We've recruited him for a long time and have gotten to know him and his family well. We are beyond excited to get a player of his caliber in our program."

Height: 6'8

Weight: 200

SIAA: TBA

247Sports: No. 3 SF, No. 10 OVR

Rivals: No. 4 SF, No. 12 OVR

ESPN: No. 13 in ESPN100

PF Noah Clowney (Dorman - Roebuck, South Carolina)

Verbal Commitment: Nov. 1

Signed: TBA

Height: 6'9

Weight: 205

SIAA: TBA

247Sports: No. 9 PF, No. 61 OVR

Rivals: No. 7 PF, No. 43 OVR

ESPN: No. 66 in ESPN100

PF Nick Pringle (Dodge City Community College/Wofford)

Verbal Commitment: Nov. 4

Signed: Nov. 10

Nate Oats on Nick Pringle: "We are very excited to sign such an athletic and skilled big man like Nick. He already has college experience both at the D-I and junior college levels. We have a history of success with junior college players here, particularly finding ones who may have flown under the radar, similar to James Rojas and Keon Ellis. We think he gives us a different dimension in the frontcourt. He may be the most versatile and athletic forward in all of junior college basketball right now. We are looking forward to adding an experienced frontcourt player to the roster next season."

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

SIAA: TBA

247Sports: No. 1 PF (JUCO), No. 2 OVR (JUCO)

Rivals: N/A

ESPN: N/A

SG Rylan Griffen (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Florida)

Verbal Commitment: Nov. 9

Signed: TBA

Height: 6'5

Weight: 180

SIAA: TBA

247Sports: No. 5 SG, No. 62 OVR



Rivals: No. 15 SG, No. 70 OVR

ESPN: No. 72 in ESPN100