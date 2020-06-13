Bama Central
Crimson Tide's Newest Commitment J.C. Latham Simply Wants To 'Be The Greatest To Ever Do it'

Christopher Walsh

J.C. Latham's goal list looks like to could be for a whole football team, but he's serious when sayin that he wants to achieve everything that the game has to offer. 

The prize offensive lineman hopes to win a starting job as a true freshman, become a scholar-athlete, be a role model, and more.  

"I want to be the greatest to ever do it," he said. 

The elite Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive line prospect, who is challenging for the top spot at the position in the recruiting Class of 2021, made the comment in an exclusive interview with SI All-American's John Garcia.

Maybe that's why he committed to Alabama, where starting left tackles are often on the short list for All-American and Outland Trophy consideration. 

"They're getting the best," Latham said. "I'm never going to back down to nobody, no matter who it is, no matter who they're being broadcasted as. I'm never backing down, 100 percent effort day in and day out on the field. I'm never going to get tired, I never want to be outworked by anybody else."

Listed at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Latham's decision came down to between LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. For a long time LSU and Ohio State were the frontrunners, and he was all set to decide between the pair entering the spring. 

But Alabama made up ground after sports shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

Consequently, the Crimson Tide may be on the verge of a stellar offensive line class as Alabama remains in the hunt for some of the nation's other top players including brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer out of Texas. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Bostonfan1967
Bostonfan1967

Put in the hard work and you could be. Welcome to Bama. RTR

