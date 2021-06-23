Sports Illustrated home
Elite 2022 DL Walter Nolen Visiting Alabama

The talented defender will be on campus on Wednesday but will return to Tuscaloosa in the fall for an official visit
One of the nation's top prospects is on campus in Tuscaloosa Wednesday. 

With Alabama hosting its seventh high school camp, 2022 defensive lineman Walter Nolen is in town for an unofficial visit, along with another elite prospect in 2023 linebacker Drayk Brown. 

Nolen, a Cordova, Tenn. product, visited Alabama most recently during the 2021 A-Day Game back in April. This summer he has already taken official visits to Florida, Michigan, with one to LSU on deck for this coming weekend.

Nolen has also taken unofficial visits to Tennessee and Georgia earlier this month.

"I just feel like Coach (Freddie) Roach can help me get where I want to be, and just being able to play for the coaching staff they have is a pretty great opportunity," Nolen told Sports Illustrated All-American previously. "They have been saying, look at what they've done in the past and how Alabama defensive linemen are prospering in the NFL."

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman has plans to return to Tuscaloosa for one of his remaining official visits in the fall.

