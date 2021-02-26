Elite 2022 Quarterback Ty Simpson Pledges To Alabama Over Clemson, Tennessee

The Crimson Tide now has the crown jewel of its 2022 recruiting class in Simpson

Nick Saban and company have landed its quarterback for the 2022 recruiting class.

On Friday afternoon, elite signal caller Ty Simpson verbally committed to the University of Alabama over the likes of Clemson, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, among others.

Simpson, a native of Martin, Tenn, has been heavily recruiting by the Crimson Tide since the summer going into his sophomore year of high school. Following the departure of Steve Sarkisian, who Simpson had a great connection with, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien immediately continued that relationship and it paid off with a verbal pledge to the reigning national championships.

Saban also was on daily Zoom calls with Simpson leading up to his announcement, to show the Volunteer State product how much of a priority he was in this cycle.

During his junior season at Westview, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound signal caller completed 124 of his 203 pass attempts for 1,888 yards and 20 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also rushed for 311 and an additional seven scores in a year that was shortened due to COVID-19.

Despite official visits being on hold because of the pandemic, the dual-threat playmaker was in Tuscaloosa last November to take in Alabama's 66-3 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Simpson is the fourth member of the Crimson Tide's 2022 class, joining tight end Elijah Brown, linebacker Robert Woodyard and defensive tackle Walter Bob Jr.

With its crown jewel in tow, Alabama will now shift its attention to two more 2022 announcements upcoming in the next two weeks: running back Emmanuel Henderson on March 13 and wide receiver Isaiah Horton on March 15.