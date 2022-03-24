Elite 2023 QB Eli Holstein Returning to Alabama this Weekend

The four-star quarterback will return to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for a second time this month after taking in the Crimson Tide's Junior Day on March 5.

Arch Manning made headlines Wednesday, locking in his visit to Alabama next weekend. However, he isn’t the only elite quarterback traveling to Tuscaloosa, Ala., in the near future. Four-star prospect Eli Holstein will be on campus this weekend, visiting Alabama for the second time this month after taking in Junior Day on March 5.

Holstein backed off his pledge to Texas A&M last week after committing to the Aggies on June 25 of last year. The Zachary, La., native is one of the Crimson Tide’s top targets at the quarterback position along with Manning.

Heading into this weekend’s visit, Holstein spoke with Rivals.com, detailing his interest in Alabama.

“It’s Alabama,” Holstein told Rivals. “They win a lot of national championships, put guys in the league recently, especially at my position. The last three quarterbacks that they’ve had that started for them are starting in the NFL right now. Two of them were top picks in the NFL Draft, the other one was second round. The guy they have now, in his first year won a Heisman and probably going to be a top pick in and the No. 1 pick next year.

"Just the track record they have with quarterbacks as of lately, and they’re always going to have guys around you, athletes that you can throw to that are going to top picks in the draft when they come out as well. So you’re always going to be surrounded by the best guys in the country, and you’re going to have the best coaching staff as well.”

Holstein is also high on Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who has played a key role in his recruitment to the Crimson Tide along with defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who oversees recruiting in the state of Louisiana. The 6-foot-4, 226-pound quarterback told Rivals that he is impressed with O’Brien’s coaching resume, especially his time with the New England Patriots where he served as Tom Brady’s offensive coordinator in 2011.

“He brings it up a lot,” Holstein said. “He says he uses it as a little recruiting tool, but it works. When you coach the best quarterback to ever do it, it says a lot about what you can do, your coaching style. What he did this year with Bryce Young — Bryce Young’s first year, he won a Heisman, had a great year. And that was his first year [for Bill O’Brien] back since the NFL, his first year with Bama. What he can do in the future is very appealing.”

During the interview, Holstein also praised Nick Saban, stating the Alabama head coach has a “golden aura around him.”

The Crimson Tide is equally impressed with the four-star passer, viewing him as someone who could continue its line of success at the quarterback position. Holstein is rated as the No. 8 quarterback and No. 54 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s coming off of a junior season in which he completed 65.2% of his passes for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions while leading Zachary High School to a 15-0 record and a Louisiana Class 5A title.

Alabama is one of five finalists for Holstein along with Miami, Oregon, Stanford and Texas A&M. The quarterback isn’t rushing his recruitment at the moment and does not have any plans on when he will make his college decision.

Alabama has signed a highly-rated quarterback in each of the past two years, bringing in Jalen Milroe in the 2021 class as well as SI99 member Ty Simpson this year. Those two, along with anyone else the Crimson Tide adds next year, will likely battle for the opening left behind by Young as he figures to leave for the NFL next offseason.