Five-Star 2024 LB TJ Capers Says Alabama Offer 'Opened My Eyes'

The 2024 class is well-stocked with talent at the linebacker position, and Alabama is already making its move for one of the biggest targets. Tuesday, the Crimson Tide extended an offer to five-star linebacker T.J. Capers as area recruiter Travaris Robinson broke the news to the Miami native over the phone.

“Once I got the offer, I was kind of like shocked,” Capers told BamaCentral. “Bama and Georgia, those are the top of the top. That’s the best of the best, so it definitely opened my eyes up.”

Capers is rated as the No. 2 linebacker and No. 17 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defender already has 21 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami and Southern California among others.

According to Capers, Robinson has been raving over his skillset for quite some time and was excited to extend the offer after receiving the green light from Nick Saban. During his sophomore season last year, Capers recorded 53 total tackles, including two sacks, with two forced fumbles while playing for Miami’s Columbus High School.

“He likes the speed I bring to the game,” Capers said of Robinson. “He also likes the versatility I bring. He likes how he can move me in different spots, and he likes the intensity I bring to the game.”

Capers has had brief interactions in the past with Robinson, who is known for his connections in the South Florida area. The two began speaking regularly roughly two months ago when Alabama ramped up its interest in the five-star talent.

“When I talked to Coach T-Rob, it wasn’t like talking to an Alabama coach,” Capers said. “It was like talking to a guy I’ve known for a few years even though I haven’t. I related to Coach T-Rob a lot. Talking to him was easy, everything was smooth. There are no butterflies in that situation, you can just have an actual conversation.”

Along with his relationship with Robinson, Capers also knows current Alabama receiver Ja’Corey Brooks as well as former cornerback Josh Jobe, who both hail from the Miami area.

“Now that I think about it, I should reach out to them and get a heads up,” Capers said. “It’d be nice to get their opinion on the situation, too.”

Capers doesn't need any help envisioning himself in Alabama’s defense. He said he likes what he’s seen from the Crimson Tide’s scheme and believes it puts its players in the right positions to make plays. The ability to play under one of football’s best defensive minds in Nick Saban is also a sizeable draw.

“To play in his defense would give me a lot of knowledge,” Capers said. “Even if I was to redshirt, just to be coached by one of the best like that would teach you a lot about the position. I think that’s part of the perks about being coached by Coach Nick.”

Capers is impressed with Alabama’s ability to develop top linebackers. Since Saban took over the program in 2007, the Crimson Tide has produced 16 draft picks at the linebacker position, including 11 in the first three rounds.

“That’s definitely one of the biggest factors of picking a spot to spend the next few years of my life at,” Capers said. “I like to see how players with my skillset and my position are panning out and how the team is developing players to the next level.”

Capers has yet to visit Alabama but said he is working on making a plan to travel to a few schools with his family this summer. While its unclear when he will make it over to Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Crimson Tide are bound to receive a visit at some point in the future.

“I want to see development in players and see how the coaches are with their players,” Capers said. “I want it to be a family bond outside of it just being football. I also want to see how the players at my position are performing and how they train them, what drills are they emphasizing and stuff like that.”