Friday Night Lights Radio Focusing On Super 7

Join Jacob  Harrison and Cary Clark as they recap title games
One thing is for sure at the 2020 Super 7 championships at Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium: no lead is safe.

Thompson scored 10 points in the final 18 seconds to down stunned Auburn High for the 7A crown.

Fyffe was down 10 and rallied take out Montgomery Catholic in 3A action.

Linden, albeit briefly, was down two before walloping Pickens County for 1A honors.

And St. Paul’s of Mobile trailed Pleasant Grove by 11 before, you guessed it, coming back to win in 5A.

Never a dull moment.

Jacob Harrison and I will recap those games and the two to be played before Friday Night Lights radio hits the airwaves at 6 pm CT. Friday on Tide 100.9 FM and the app. Friday at 10 Gordo, led by Bama offered junior quarterback Tanner Bailey takes on Handley in 4A action followed by Abbeville taking on Mars Hill Bible for the 2A crown. Gordo’s Bailey has been on fire in the playoffs and looks the part of an SEC signal-caller.

While we’re on the air, the final title tilt kicks off at 7:30 which is the 6A contest between Pinson V alley and Spanish Fort.

Pinson coach Sam Shade won a title as a player at Alabama under Gene Stallings and was Friday named honorary Alabama team captain for next week’s Alabama/Mississippi All-Star game in Montgomery.

Tide 100.9 will have a correspondent at Bryant-Denny sending us live updates and focusing on GaQuincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry, a Bema commitment who stars at corner and receiver for Shade and Pinson Valley,.

Please join us 6-0 p.m. on what will be the final high school edition of Friday Night Lights radio. You can call our studio line at (205) 341-9904.

