SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Previewing Friday Night Lights Radio Week 6

Cary L. Clark

The high school football season is flying by.

Join Jacob Harrison, producer James Ludeman and myself as we keep you posted on big games all over Alabama while previewing Alabama's opener at Missouri, compliments of BamaCentral.com's Tyler Martin.

We'll also hear from ESPN 97.7 in Huntsville's Drew DeArmond on north Alabama football, SI.com's John Garcia on recruiting and Tide 100.9 FM's Brand Manager Joe Gaither and his interns with live call-ins. 

Games being covered in person by Joe and crew include Thursday's Northridge at Gordo battle of the unbeatens. Friday night games being staffed include Sipsey Valley at Brookwood, where both teams are looking for their first win, Sulligent at Gordo and 2022 quarterback Tanner Bailey and Tuscaloosa city rivalry Paul Bryant at Central.

You can call us if you have scores or questions at (206) 342-9409. We'd love to hear from you. 

Join us on Tide 100.9 FM and the app Friday from 6-9 p.m. CT for Friday Night Lights RAdio.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Green Acres

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

SEC Announces Predicted Order of Finish, Alabama Picked to Win Conference Title

The Crimson Tide places a league-high 13 players on All-SEC Preseason Media Team

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban Discusses Daily Testing, Player Excitement for Missouri

The Crimson Tide coach remarked on his team's season opener against Missouri as well as first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz

Joey Blackwell

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 81-85

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: El Manifesto

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Predicting SEC Offensive/Defensive MVPs, Breakout Players in 2020

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Talk of the Tide: Who Will Meet in Atlanta for the SEC Title Game?

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin gives his predicted order of finish for the Southeastern Conference in 2020

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Mac Jones Remarks on Role as Alabama Starting Quarterback

The redshirt-junior was officially named the starter for the Crimson Tide following the Monday release of the team's depth chart

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

SEC Football Power Rankings: Preseason

SEC football is back and with that so are the SEC Football Power Rankings

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell