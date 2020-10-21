Friday Night Lights Week 10 Preview

As high school football season in Alabama winds down, the playoff picture is clearing up. That’s why you need to tune in to Friday Night Lights this week on Tide 100.9 and the app. Myself and Jacob Harrison will be giving you updates from 6-9 p.m. on these games which will be staffed by our interns:

McAdory Yellow Jackets [4-5, 3-2] @ Northridge Jaguars [6-2, 3-2 Region].

Bessemer City Purple Tigers [2-6, 2-3] @ Hillcrest Patriots [7-1, 4-1].

Northside Rams [7-1, 5-1] @ Hale County Wildcats [4-4, 2-4].

West Blocton Tigers (5-3) @ American Christian Academy Patriots (8-0, 6-0). The Pats feature Tennessee recruit Cam Jeffery [featured on the embedded video.]

Central-Tuscaloosa Falcons [2-6, 1-5] @ Sipsey Valley Bears [0-8, 0-5].

Curry Yellow Jackets [0-8, 0-5] @ Gordo Green Wave (7-1, 5-0) [Thursday]

[Curry has forfeited this game due to COVID.]

In addition to those games we will staff. several other games will be taking place around West Alabama and we will be giving scores as they come in.

Tuscaloosa Academy will host regional opponent Monroe Academy.

Tuscaloosa County will take on Spain Park.

Pickens County is hosting South Lamar in a region game.

And , the Holt Ironmen will travel to Bibb County.

The biggest game in the state is Hoover/Thompson, and we will be tracking that one for you as well along with scores of big games from Huntsville to Mobile and from Opelika to Reform.

We also will hear from Bama Central staff members Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell who will already be in Knoxville preparing for Alabama at Tennessee Saturday.

Please join us 6-9 pm CT Friday Tuscaloosa’s Tide 100.9 FM and the app, and call us on our hotline, (205) 342—9904 to discuss high school, college or pro football.