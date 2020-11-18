Friday Night Lights Radio Preps For Round 3 Of The Playoffs

Another few hundred high school football careers ended last Friday in round two of the AHSAA playoffs. This week’s edition of Friday Night Lights radio on Tide100.9 FM and the app from 6-9 p.m. CT will focus on the teams that are still alive on the road to Bryant-Denny, as Tuscaloosa will host this year’s Super 7.

Join myself and co-host Jacob Harrison as we focus on these West Alabama teams and a few other squads around the state trying to claim the trophy they call the “Blue Map.”

West Limestone Wildcats [11-1] at Gordo Green Wave [11-1]. This is a Thursday game since Gordo is using Pickens County’s field to play on this season since the Green Wave’s stadium is under repair for sinkholes.

Gordo quarterback Tanner Bailey back and playing great. Meanwhile, Gordo defense has been impressive. In the same five games, the unit has given up but 41 total points.

Note: This is the third straight year Gordo has made it to round three of the playoffs, and the previous two times have been losses. Bailey and co. hope the third time is the charm.

Northside Rams [10-2] at Etowah Blue Devils [8-3]

The Rams are rolling after upsetting Madison Academy on the road last week. The Ram’s first two playoff victories so far have been close ones. Both were decided by a touchdown, which isn’t new to this Northside team. Four of their ten wins have been close.

The Rams’ defense will have its hands full if it is to continue the career of retiring Coach Chris Hilliker. Etowah has scored at least 21 points in every Blue Devil win this year.

How old am I? I can remember when Hillcrest High opened in the early 80’s and Hilliker was the Pats’ quarterback and kicker.

American Christian Patriots [12-0] at “the other ACA” Alabama Christian Eagles [10-2]

Last week, Tuscaloosa’s ACA was able to hold off Ronnie Cottrell, Deontae Lawson and the Leopards of Mobile Christian by a narrow 27-21 margin. Georgia pledge Kamari Lassiter scored as did Tennessee prospect Cam Jeffery.

Rather oddly, ACA Tuscaloosa hasn’t had an away game since September 18th. Do they remember what a bus looks like?

The trip to Montgomery will be a stiff challenge for the Pats. Alabama Christian is averaging 37 points a game while only allowing around 20. This could be a shootout.

The winner of this game will face the winner of the Bibb County/Handley game, which could mean a rematch of the Week 5 game between Bibb County and American Christian. If it happens, that one will match two teams and schools that don’t like each other, but first things first.

Hubbertville Lions [9-2] at Pickens County Tornadoes [9-3]

Like the Gordo game, this one will be played in Reform at Pickens County’s field. In two playoff wins, the Pickens County offense has averaged 40.5 points a game while the Tornadoes defense is only allowing 18 points per outing.

What’s the biggest challenge for PCHS coach and former Bama tight end Michael Williams’ team?

Hubbertville upset two-seeded Cedar Bluff in the first round and one-seeded Winterboro last week. Along with their legendary coach Lamar Harris, who is in his 43rd season, the Lions are feeling like they have lightning in a bottle this postseason.

The winner of this game will advance to a semifinal matchup against the winner of Berry/Brilliant. Berry is located one county over in Fayette.

Here’s a look at the entire week three playoff slate:

CLASS 1A

Linden (12-0) at Sweet Water (8-2)

Maplesville (9-3) at Brantley (12-0)

Brilliant (7-5) at Berry (10-1)

Hubbertville (9-2) at Pickens County (9-3)

CLASS 2A

Isabella (11-1) at Abbeville (10-2)

Lanett (10-2) at Leroy (10-1)

North Sand Mountain (11-1) at Spring Garden (11-1)

Mars Hill Bible (10-2) at Aliceville (7-4)

CLASS 3A

Trinity Presbyterian (10-2) at Montgomery Academy (12-0)

Montgomery Catholic (10-2) at Thomasville (10-1)

Fyffe (12-0) at Ohatchee (11-1)

Saks (8-3) at Piedmont (11-1)

CLASS 4A

American Christian (12-0) at Alabama Christian (10-2)

Bibb County (10-2) at Handley (10-1)

Northside (10-2) at Etowah (9-2)

West Limestone (11-1) at Gordo (11-1)

CLASS 5A

UMS-Wright (8-4) at Faith Academy (11-1)

Central, Clay County (11-1) vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal 12-0)

Pleasant Grove (9-2) at Alexandria (11-1)

Russellville (10-2) at Ramsay (11-0)

CLASS 6A

Opelika (9-2) at Saraland (10-2)

Blount (8-4) at Spanish Fort (9-3)

Oxford (11-1) at Pinson Valley (9-2)

Clay-Chalkville (11-1) at Mountain Brook (11-1)

CLASS 7A

Semifinals

Central-Phenix City (8-4) at Auburn (10-1)

Hoover (11-1) at Thompson (12-0)

We will also be discussing Alabama/Kentucky and the NFL.

Bryant Horn of Tide 100.9 FM contributed to this report.