How Mid-Season Coaching Changes Across College Football Affect Alabama in Recruiting

Several Power Five programs are in coaching transitions, opening the door to several top recruits less than a month before early signing day.

With Virginia Tech's announcement early on Tuesday that it was parting ways with head coach Justin Fuente, another Power Five program will be in a coaching transition mid-season joining the likes of LSU, USC, Texas Tech and TCU.

The coaching carousel has never started spinning earlier in the season than it has this year, and a big reason why it's happening earlier than ever is because of recruiting. Athletic directors and boosters want to get out ahead of coaching changes because of the all important early signing day on December 15.

National Signing Day for college football always used to be in early February. This mean that even if coaches were fired at the end of the season, the new coach still had a little time to do some damage control for the upcoming recruiting class before signing day.

Now with the early signing day in mid-December where programs often sign the majority of their recruits, it can be more disastrous to have a coaching change at the end of the season. Even with coaches being fired earlier, this still gives recruits plenty of time to change schools.

Some will stick to their original commitment because there are a variety of factors that go into a college decision outside of just the head coach. But as we've seen with wide receiver Aaron Anderson, the former LSU commit who flipped to Alabama, many will also be looking for new schools.

Also because of the coaching changes at programs like LSU and USC, the recruiting process for many prospects was stalled. Several of Louisiana's top players are still up for grabs including wide receiver Shazz Preston and defensive backs Kendrick Law and Jacoby Matthews. All three players are ranked in the SI99 for the class of 2022.

Longtime USC commit Domani Jackson re-opened his recruitment on Sunday after his official visit to Alabama on LSU weekend. The Trojans have been without a permanent head coach since Clay Helton was fired in mid-September, and it's affecting their recruiting ability. Jackson is No. 20 in the SI99, and a name that Crimson Tide fans should definitely keep an eye on.

Alabama has had a revolving door of assistant coaches under Nick Saban over the last decade plus, but as long as Saban is the head man in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide recruiting classes will always remain towards the top.