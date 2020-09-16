SI.com
Bama Central
In-Person Recruiting Dead Period To Continue Through the Remainder of 2020

Tyler Martin

Brutal and crushing news for high school prospects came from the NCAA Division 1 Council on Wednesday evening, as it was announced, that the in-person recruiting dead period, which started in the middle of March, will now carry through the reminder of 2020. 

Jan. 1, 2021 is now the next date the NCAA's decision will be revisited. 

“While the Council acknowledged and appreciates the growing desire to resume in-person recruiting by select coaches’ associations, Council members ultimately concluded the primary concern right now must be protecting the current student-athletes on our campuses,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania said in a press release. “We encourage our coaches to interact with prospective student-athletes virtually in this time period.”

Throughout the pandemic, college coaches have utilized Zoom, FaceTime, social media, and other virtual mechanisms to communicate with 2021 and 2022 prospects. 

With the college football season starting at different times and places across the country, the NCAA has also prohibited schools from giving complimentary game tickets to prospective athletes and their high school or junior college coaches. 

There has been a slew of 'unofficial,' unofficial recruiting trips throughout the pandemic, where prospects will travel to campuses on their own dime to walk about the towns and facilities. Under NCAA rule, this is legal if the prospect has no in-person contact with coaches.

Currently, the University of Alabama has the second-ranked recruiting class of 2021 with 21 verbal commitments. With spots filling up, it remains to be see how no visits will affects what happens at the Early Signing Period in mid-December, if prospects want to want to the traditional National Signing Day in February. 

 

