Jacorey Brooks, Jeremiah Alexander Among Alabama Commits to Shine Over Weekend

It was just another day at the office for a few University of Alabama football commits over the weekend.

We start in Bradenton, Fla. where 2021 pledges, wide receiver Jacorey Brooks and offensive tackle JC Latham and IMG Academy faced off against another Crimson Tide commit, the speedy pass catcher Christian Leary and Edgewater.

Photo by John Garcia Jr.

The Ascenders came away victorious 48-7 on Thursday night thanks in part to Brooks and Latham's performances. Sports Illustrated All-American's own John Garcia Jr. was there, in-person, to check in with Bama Central on what he saw from the future of the Crimson Tide.

Brooks finished with four catches for 59 yards and one touchdown. He could have added a second score but was called down at the one-yard line after a nice grab.

"Brooks checks in at about 6-3, 190 pounds and brings an expected level of physicality to his game on tape as well as in person," Garcia said. "On this night, he was a consistent blocker as usual, willing to mix it up, but he really flashed with the football in the air. He was good after the catch and his route-running is improving, but his competitiveness on 50/50 balls and success at tracking throws on line or off is worth celebrating. Add the length and edge he plays with and Brooks is one of the few prospects who can prove productive even without creating considerable separation from the defender, not something we say about elite prep wideouts very often. Brooks plays at his best on vertical routes and he scored the game's initial touchdown on a win in that element."

Latham anchored IMG's offensive line to a total of total of 253 rushing yards and 149 passing yards.

"Latham, who is up to 6-6, 320 pounds and continuing to carry it better than some NFL linemen, is rounding into form as arguably the top tackle in the country," Garcia said. "IMG went run-heavy on this night due to a steady rain against an opponent with a good defense and Latham simply overwhelmed his assignment in the phone booth. Where I was more encouraged by his progress as a senior was on plays where he was required to get a few gaps over, something he did with better quickness than I can remember having seen him for three years.

"The pass sets are more patient and his footwork is clearly improved. Redirection and additional technical elements are still out there for him to improve upon, but at this rate he won't sit very long at UA as a left or right tackle."

Photo by Zach Goodall

Although the night did not end up the way Leary would have wanted it, he still was able to show why he was, arguably, the most coveted slot receiver in the country.

"It was the first time I saw Leary in person and his build was striking. Sure, he's 5-foot-9 or so, but he is up over 190 pounds and carries it like a college running back would, with a particularly developed lower-half. We know he has some of the best wheels in America, and we saw that head-turning burst at several points, but he also flashes the quickness and elusiveness 'speed guys' are seldom given credit for. We also got a better look at his route-running, which is well constructed in the short to intermediate game, something we've been curious about given his responsibilities all over the field. Leary lined up at quarterback, running back, slot receiver and outside receiver in addition to return-man duties on special teams. He wasn't able to push vertically much given the lack of time his team had against IMG, but the raw talent, speed, power, elusiveness and toughness was apparent in person, validating his No. 2 slot receiver ranking on SIAA."

Meanwhile, in the state of Alabama, 7A's top-ranked squad Thompson defeated Hewitt-Trussville, 35-21, in a matchup that was broadcasted nationally on ESPNU.

2022 Crimson Tide pledge Jeremiah Alexander delivered for the Warriors, recording 7 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack. He has a total of 31 tackles, 10 for loss, and four sacks so far, during his junior campaign.