Live updates: Early Signing Period and Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2020

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a lot of college football fan, especially who root for Alabama, today is like a national holiday. 

College football's early signing period runs through Friday, but most of it will take place the morning of the first day, with announcements and signing ceremonies across the nation. 

BamaCentral will have complete coverage of the Crimson Tide's signing Class of 2020, which is expected to be among the very best. 

Coming in, Alabama has 25 commitments, with the ability to sign a couple of extra prospects due to back-counting from departures this past year. 

Here are the updated recruiting rankings by three major services, plus the 247Sports composite rankings.

The first number is the star rating each service has applied, with 5-star obviously being the best. The number in parenthesis is the overall national ranking.

If a player is not listed in the service’s top player ranking (the 247, ESPN’s 300, Rivals 250) his ranking at his position is used.

IMG_3815
Alabama's 25 commitments heading into the early signing period.

Some final notes before getting started: 

• Three of Alabama's commitments are not expected to sign until February: Javon Baker, Jamil Burroughs and Jayson Jones. Damieon George may not sign either. 

• Alabama doesn't announce and signings until school officials have the paperwork and verify that it's been correctly filled out. 

• The first commitments to sign are expected to be Caden Clark and Brian Branch at 6:30 a.m.

• Traeshon Holden is scheduled to sign until 5:30 p.m., after Nick Saban's post-practice scheduled press conference at 4 p.m. 

• The first uncommitted target of note to announce his choice will be Jeremiah Pegues at 8 a.m. ESPNU will show the announcements of Phillip Webb, Arian Smith and Jordan Burch at 11 a.m., 12:05 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.  

In case you missed them, SI All-American Javion Cohen said the day he picked up an offer from Alabama was the "greatest day"of his life, and Tyler Martin's sat down to talk with recruiting expert John Garcia Jr.: 

As always, we encourage you to post comments and ask questions, either here, on our Talk of the Tide forum or in our community sections. 

