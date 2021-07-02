Maryland 2022 WR Commit Kobe Prentice Reacts to Offer From Alabama: "It's A Dream Come True"

The Calera, Alabama standout isn't ready to de-commit from the Terrapins now but the Crimson Tide will heavily influence his decision.

Calera (AL) High School standout wide receiver Kobe Prentice was hanging out with his friends on Thursday afternoon at a local restaurant when he got the call in-state kids like him only dream of.

"I was just sitting there eating and then I saw Coach [Freddie] Roach call me," Prentice told BamaCentral. "He told me that Alabama wanted to offer me a scholarship. I got up and went outside and screamed. Honestly, I lost my appetite after that."

Prentice's offer comes on the heels of him posting a 4.38 40-yard dash at a camp in from of the Alabama coaching staff in Tuscaloosa last month. He visited the Capstone twice during June and met with coach Nick Saban during those trips.

"Coach Saban said I could ball," Prentice said. "When I first met with him, he hadn't watched my tape yet but the second time he did and I guess that's when they decided to offer me. He said I was pretty fast and that I can roll. He is a very straight-forward guy.

"It was just another wow-moment getting to talk with him."

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide out grew up as a Crimson Tide fan and is in the process of making plans for an official visit back to Tuscaloosa later this fall.

"I've been an Alabama fan all my life," Prentice said. "It's a dream come true and a lot to take in. A lot of people in my family are Alabama fans, too. I loved my last two visits. Everything was real nice and top notch. I've been to the stadium before because I've been to games as a kid and a fan."

However, before Prentice received an official offer from Alabama he announced a commitment to coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday evening.

"I'm not going to make any changes or de-commit right now," Prentice said. "It definitely changes a lot. I'm probably just going to take it real slow and see where God takes me.

Alabama's pipeline of placing wide receivers like Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle into the NFL make Prentice a flip candidate as the 2022 recruiting cycle heats up.

"I know that a lot of receivers that go to Alabama typically go to the league," Prentice said. "It has turned into WR-U. Basically if you play at Alabama, you have a shot at going to the league and that's my dream."