One Alabama Basketball Recruiting Target Could Become the Next Herb Jones

Since coming from Buffalo, Alabama head coach Nate Oats has combined his fast-paced, three-point-heavy style of play with Alabama’s resources. Oats has not only taken the Southeastern Conference by storm on the court, but also on the recruiting trail.

During Oats’ short tenure, Alabama has already landed many high-profile prospects among the likes of Joshua Primo, JD Davison, and Jaden Bradley and is in the hunt for many more.

When Alabama plays a nationally televised game, Oats’ recruiting prowess always receives a mention. The primary pitch given by commentators and analysts is how “fun” it would be to play in a system where Oats gives the green light to shoot on the majority of possessions. While this is certainly a primary factor of Oats’ recruitment, his development of offensively challenged players lacks the national attention it deserves.

Former Alabama forward and last season’s SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones made his first NBA start recently for the New Orleans Pelicans, just three months after being drafted as the 35th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Jones committed to Alabama in the class of 2017 ranked as the fourth-best recruit in his class, behind Collin Sexton, John Petty, and Alex Reese. During his freshman season, Jones immediately made an impact defensively, which he became known for in his time at the Capstone.

Offensively, it was a different story. He averaged 4.2 points per game on the season, shooting a mere 41 percent from the floor. Jones still flashed potential to be a star, especially in his 14-point performance against Trae Young and Oklahoma.

Following the 2017-18 season, Jones began to appear on way-too-early draft boards for the 2019 NBA Draft, with the belief being that he would make the league if he could develop offensively.

However, as a sophomore he plateaued on the offensive side. There appeared to be a minimum lack of growth as his average only rose to 6.2 points.

Jones fell off of any and all draft boards and was no longer seen as a high-level NBA prospect by the majority of scouts.

Enter Oats, who brought in to revitalize the team, and Jones with it.

His junior year saw some offensive growth with many double-digit scoring games over the first few months of the season. Jones was driving and finishing at the rim and showed no fear rising up for jams that pumped up the crowd.

Unfortunately for him, Jones injured his wrist in late January and even when he returned from injury, played with a cast on his shooting hand. This allowed Jones to put on a blue-collar effort that would make Oats proud, priding himself on diving for loose balls, rebounding, and taking charges despite his injury.

It helped make Jones a fan favorite in Tuscaloosa, with his popularity peaking when Jones knocked down two one-handed free throws to seal a win against No. 25 LSU.

Jones got healthy and returned for his senior year, which finally allowed him to experience his full offensive development. He became one of Alabama’s more consistent scorers inside whether it be contested layups or dunks, as well as shooting a staggering 50 percent from beyond the arc over the first three months of the season.

His three point percentage would return to a somewhat-normal number over the remainder of the season, but the evidence was clear that Oats and Jones had been working all year, and that the work had paid off.

Additionally, Jones became one of Alabama’s primary ball handlers as a senior. The 6-8, long-armed forward showed off his basketball IQ and awareness running Oats’ offense exceptionally, all while finding open teammates and averaging over three assists per game.

Oats’ avidness for turning Jones into an offensive threat not only was essential for Alabama to win the SEC but also turned NBA scouts’ heads enough to make Jones a highly-talked-about prospect once NBA Draft season rolled around.

Through Jones, Oats has shown that even players with developing offensive skill can be molded into an NBA draft pick.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green spoke about Jones following his first start.

“He guards everybody we ask him to. He makes the right play,” Green said. “He’s taking advantage of his opportunity. Extremely proud of what he did tonight.”

Even now with more high-profile recruits than ever before considering Alabama, Jones' development can be seen as a model for success.

Highly-rated 6-8 prospect Jarace Walker fits the mold as a player with the hustle, mindset, and physical tools to succeed at the next level. Oats' development of his offensive arsenal, specifically his outside game, could potentially elevate the 220-pound beast into an elite NBA prospect.

Walker is set to commit on Thursday, November 4, deciding between Alabama, Auburn, and Houston. After picking up commitments from Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney on Monday, a commitment from Walker would make the 2022 class one of the best in Crimson Tide history, competing with Jones' own 2017 class.

Could Jarace Walker be the next Herb Jones?