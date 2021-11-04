Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Top JUCO Forward Nick Pringle Commits to Alabama
Nate Oats adds a third commit this week to his already-loaded 2022 recruiting class.
Junior college power forward Nick Pringle has committed to Alabama, giving head coach Nate Oats his fourth recruit in the class, and his third commitment this week.

Pringle placed Alabama in his top five options yesterday, and chose Alabama over Georgia, West Virginia, Wichita State, and Ole Miss. Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 220 pounds, Pringle is widely considered one of the top prospects in all of junior college.

Pringle made his commitment announcement on Thursday afternoon via social media:

Pringle has a rangy build and has all the tools to be excellent on the defensive end as a shot blocker and a menacing paint presence. Offensively, he is already skilled and capable of finishing around the basket.

He has an explosive vertical and nice strength that allows him to out-leap his opponents for rebounds. The rebounding ability that Pringle brings will be welcomed addition to Alabama's lineup, where dominant rebounding has been a primary issue in recent years.

In his first game for Dodge City Community College on Nov. 1, Pringle scored 8 points on 80% shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds in 21 minutes of action. 

Pringle originally enrolled at Wofford and played the 2020-21 season there, appearing in 15 games before transferring to Dodge City for this season.

"I'm a 6-foot-10 guy with bounce that can guard the one through five. I feel like I can bring a lot to the table," Pringle said. "I feel like this Alabama team right here, I can go the longest way with so that's why this is the perfect fit."

Oats' interest in Pringle comes as no surprise as he has shown interest in many recent players to come from the JUCO ranks, including James Rojas and Keon Ellis. 

Pringle joins blue-chip recruits Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller and highly-rated forward Noah Clowney as Alabama's 2022 recruiting class is beginning to mold into one of the Tide's best in recent memory.

And Oats still may not be done. 

