Physical, Athletic 2021 WR Agiye Hall Signs With Alabama

The long, athletic Hall makes it official with the Crimson Tide and will arrive in Tuscaloosa next month

Like fellow signee Jacorey Brooks, 2021 wide out Agiye Hall is a different kind of receiver that University of Alabama fans are used to in recent seasons.

Hall is a big, physical specimen who stands at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. He also has deceptive speed that can create separation from cornerbacks.

"I've been watching Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones, a lot of people compare me to those two," Hall previously told Sports Illustrated All-American. "I saw how they progressed and helped the Alabama offense and I feel like I'm going to be the same.

The Sunshine State standout verbally pledged to the Crimson Tide back in April over LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Florida State and others.

Hall's national letter of intent is signed, sealed, and delivered to Tuscaloosa and he'll be with the program starting next month as an early enrollee.

He is coming off of an outstanding senior season at Bloomingdale High School that saw 51 receptions for 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"The feeling with Alabama got better and better," Hall added. "I'm thinking a little bit harder about the situation that I've been in, like all the great things recruiting has brought me. I know this is the best decision for me.

"They pushed the most. It was many coaches via text, FaceTime, Zoom meetings, stuff like that. Coach (Holmon) Wiggins likes how I can spread the offense, spread out the defenses, catch everything. My body style is something they like as well as my IQ on the field."

SIAA sees Hall as Alabama's deep-ball threat of the future:

Prospect: Agiye Hall

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale

Committed to: Alabama

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall, somewhat angular and high-cut. Long limbs with small waist and considerable room to add mass.

Athleticism: Occasionally uses a 2-step stutter release off the line versus press coverage. Smooth movement skills in route phase with good build-up speed. Plays to his size at breakpoints and separates with length. Long stride allows him to be a straight-line threat in RAC/YAC phase.

Instincts: Capable of subtly adjusting vertical stems to work himself into better leverage versus to separate on in-breaking routes. Has fair feel for coverage at his hip. Good awareness to find interior coverage voids and creatively works his way back to QB in scramble drill. Nestles catches in traffic. Shows solid timing on leaps and is capable of catching in a crowd.

Polish: Spends time on both the perimeter and in the slot. Current route tree contains delays, digs, gos and fades, among other routes. Hip flexibility will need to be improved. Must develop a release plan to beat college cornerbacks at the line and refine his route-running.

Bottom Line: Big, long and possessing good build-up speed, Hall is a raw receiving prospect with a high ceiling. He has solid functional strength and a long stride after the catch, though he is not currently asked to execute a diverse route tree. With a few years of college seasoning, Hall projects as a nice fit in a boundary-X role in an offense.