Picking Up Speed: Alabama Football's 2022 Signing Class

There is a popular phrase when it comes to speed on a football field, and it rings true, especially in today's college football. Speed kills.

It has also been said that 'you can't coach speed.' The effects have been seen in recent years in the Crimson Tide program in the likes of the 'Rydeouts,' and quarterbacks who are able to distribute the ball to these playmakers.

Whatever you want to say about it, Alabama just reloaded with a ton of speed in its 2022 signing class.

Offensively, Alabama added five dynamic, speedy wide receivers in Shazz Preston, Kobe Prentice, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, and Kendrick Law.

Prentice, who will go down as one of the best players in Calera High history, earned his offer from Alabama with his pure speed. During a summer camp in Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban and company extended Prentice an offer after seeing him run a 40-yard dash under 4.4 seconds.

That speed showed in his high school scene, as Prentice frequented the end zone in every game, beating defender's angles effortlessly.

Alabama was able to land three highly recruited receivers from the state of Louisiana in its 2022 class.

Shazz Preston announced his decision last Wednesday, picking Alabama over LSU, Texas, and Georgia.

Preston glides across the football field, passing the defense with ease. He has a physicality to his game that is unique, and he utilized his skillset to score 11 touchdowns through the air in his senior season.

Aaron Anderson, who was committed to LSU before the announcement of Ed Orgeron's departure, features that breakaway speed that is so tough to defend. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound receiver takes short routes and turns them into to touchdowns with his work in the open field.

Alabama's latest signee, Kendrick Law, is an overall exceptional athlete. It is not confirmed that he will play offense, but with his speed and playmaking ability, it would be hard to deny him that opportunity.

Law is a track star, literally. He ran a 10.48 100-meter dash for his high school track team, showcasing his blazing speed in a prolonged sprint. But, he has more than just running ability. Law wins contested catches, and he has a competitive spirit that leads him to make plays away from the ball as well.

Isaiah Bond, one of the most talented players out of the state of Georgia, is a home run threat in every sense.

The Buford High product has a one step burst that sends him past defenders, and he has exceptional route running ability. Bond has the physical ability to be one of Alabama's top playmakers for the next three to four years.

Alabama's incoming 'Rydeouts' have an opportunity to be a legendary group, all running around a 4.3 or 4.4 second 40-yard dash. Plus, Alabama features the sizable weapons of Amari Niblack (TE, WR) and Elijah Brown (TE) in the 2022 signing class as well.