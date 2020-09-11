Recruiting Corner: 2022 DE Has Crimson Tide Among Top Schools, 2022 WR Earns Offer From Alabama

Elite 2022 defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton began the process of narrowing down his schools on Friday afternoon, as the 6-foot-5, 250 pound prospect announced a top seven.

The seven schools who made the cut consisted of the University of Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Texas A & M, and Penn State. The Crimson Tide offered Dennis-Sutton back in April.

Assistants Sal Sunseri and Freddie Roach have been keeping tabs on the Owings Mills, Md. native. Unfortunately, no high school football will played this fall in his state to boost his stock on the recruiting trail.

Earlier this week, Alabama handed out a 2022 offer to a wide receiver prospect from the state of Georgia, Brookwood High School standout De'Nylon Morrissette, after he had a 12-catch, 215-yard and three touchdown performance to start his junior season last week.

This Peach State product's recruitment has really started to blow up, earning other offers from Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina in the last two weeks alone.

Morrissette, who stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, originally was set to play this season at St. Frances Academy before Maryland football was postponed to the spring. Alabama landed defensive end Chris Braswell from St. Frances in the 2020 cycle.

Two 2021 Alabama commits, offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson and wide receiver Agiye Hall, are set to open their senior campaigns up in Georgia and Florida, respectively on Friday night.

Meanwhile, here is where the other Crimson Tide pledges are set to play this week:

2021

DT Tim Keenan (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.) - vs Parker

LB Ian Jackson (Prattville - Prattville, Ala.) - vs Smiths Station

LB Deonte Lawson (Mobile Christian - Mobile, Ala.) - vs Neal

WR Agyie Hall (Bloomingdale - Valrico, Fla.) - vs Armwood

ATH Kadarius Calloway (Philadelphia - Philadelphia, Miss.) - vs Noxubee County

DT Anquin Barnes (Lee - Montgomery, Ala.) - vs Lanier

DB Devonta Smith (La Salle - Cincinnati, Ohio) - vs Dakota East

2022

LB Jeremiah Alexander (Thompson - Alabaster, Ala.) - vs Spain Park

LB Robert Woodyard (Williamson - Mobile, Ala.) - vs. St. Michael Catholic

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.