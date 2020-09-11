SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Recruiting Corner: 2022 DE Has Crimson Tide Among Top Schools, 2022 WR Earns Offer From Alabama

Tyler Martin

Elite 2022 defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton began the process of narrowing down his schools on Friday afternoon, as the 6-foot-5, 250 pound prospect announced a top seven. 

The seven schools who made the cut consisted of the University of Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Texas A&M, and Penn State. The Crimson Tide offered Dennis-Sutton back in April. 

Assistants Sal Sunseri and Freddie Roach have been keeping tabs on the Owings Mills, Md. native. Unfortunately, no high school football will played this fall in his state to boost his stock on the recruiting trail. 

Earlier this week, Alabama handed out a 2022 offer to a wide receiver prospect from the state of Georgia, Brookwood High School standout De'Nylon Morrissette, after he had a 12-catch, 215-yard and three touchdown performance to start his junior season last week.

This Peach State product's recruitment has really started to blow up, earning other offers from Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina in the last two weeks alone. 

Morrissette, who stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, originally was set to play this season at St. Frances Academy before Maryland football was postponed to the spring. Alabama landed defensive end Chris Braswell from St. Frances in the 2020 cycle.  

Two 2021 Alabama commits, offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson and wide receiver Agiye Hall, are set to open their senior campaigns up in Georgia and Florida, respectively on Friday night.

Meanwhile, here is where the other Crimson Tide pledges are set to play this week: 

2021

DT Tim Keenan (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.) - vs Parker

LB Ian Jackson (Prattville - Prattville, Ala.) - vs Smiths Station

LB Deonte Lawson (Mobile Christian - Mobile, Ala.) - vs Neal

WR Agyie Hall (Bloomingdale - Valrico, Fla.) - vs Armwood

ATH Kadarius Calloway (Philadelphia - Philadelphia, Miss.) - vs Noxubee County

DT Anquin Barnes (Lee - Montgomery, Ala.) - vs Lanier

DB Devonta Smith (La Salle - Cincinnati, Ohio) - vs Dakota East

2022 

LB Jeremiah Alexander (Thompson - Alabaster, Ala.) - vs Spain Park

LB Robert Woodyard (Williamson - Mobile, Ala.) - vs. St. Michael Catholic

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tua Tagovailoa's Documentary Finally Set to Debut on Saturday

'Tagovailoa' is more than just a name, and the new documentary by FOX Sports Films titled 'TUA' shows us exactly why

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes: Bama Signal

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

All Things Bama Podcast: What We Are Hearing Ahead of Alabama's Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Alabama DL Phil Mathis Discusses Final Scrimmage, Leadership Role

The redshirt-junior spoke to the media via Zoom on Thursday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Throwback Thursday: Bear Bryant Got Shutout During First Game Against Georgia

In 1958, Georgia was thought to be be faster and more talented, but still couldn't find the end zone against Alabama

J. Bank

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 11, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Wrong Number

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Practice Report: Alabama Set to Wrap Up Fall Camp with Final Scrimmage

Crimson Tide holds final full workout prior to camp-closing scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Evan Neal Making Smooth Transition to Right Tackle During Fall Camp

The sophomore offensive lineman has turned many heads during camp so far, impressing in his switch to right tackle from left guard

Tyler Martin

Is Alabama's Depth Chart More or Less Important During a Pandemic Season?

From quarterback to punter, All Things CW looks at the Crimson Tide's approach to the 2020 college football season across the board, and makes some predictions

Christopher Walsh