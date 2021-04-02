Recruiting Corner: 2022 WR Barion Brown Releases Top Group, New 2023 Offers to Watch

Alabama is in the mix for another talented wide out in 2022 and the coaching staff was hard at work on the trail this week, offering some premier 2023 prospects

With elite quarterback Ty Simpson in two for the University of Alabama's 2022 recruiting class, the Crimson Tide is looking to bolster its wide receiver group this cycle.

On Thursday evening, pass catcher Barion Brown announced 10 finalists that included Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Arizona State, Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon, Kentucky, Florida State and TCU.

Like Simpson, Brown hails from the Volunteer State. As a junior for Pearl-Cohn High School, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide out caught 28 passes for nearly 600 yards and seven touchdowns in a pandemic-shortened season.

He has held an offer from the Crimson Tide since January.

Brown is being recruiting by Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone, and whenever the Dead Period is lifted at the beginning of June, don't be shocked to see him make his way to Tuscaloosa.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide coaching staff spent much time this past week on the recruiting trail offering some high-level 2023 prospects, two of which happen to be from the Yellow Hammer State.

A.J. Harris, a 6-foot-2 and 180-pound cornerback, received good news from Alabama assistant Charles Kelly on Tuesday. He is a product of Phenix City, Ala.

In-state star wide out Karmello English, who is also from the Phenix City area, received an offer from Kelly as well. English is listed at 6-foot and just over 180 pounds.

The talented rising junior also has offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others.

Lastly, Alabama reached into the Lone Star State and offered defensive tackle Jordan Renaud from Lewisville. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defender is a consensus top-50 player in the 2023 cycle and already boasts offers from half of the SEC.

He recently moved to Texas after playing at Palmetto High School in Florida, where he recorded 69 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery as just a sophomore.