Recruiting Corner: Alabama Enters the Mix for 2023 OL Knijeah Harris

The Crimson Tide reaches back into familiar territory to offer one of the best 2023 offensive lineman

In recent years, Alabama football has built a pipeline from the state of Florida to Tuscaloosa, namely from IMG Academy, which is in Bradenton, Fla.

The Crimson Tide picked up two key signees in the 2021 recruiting class from the football factory in offensive lineman JC Latham and wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks.

In the past, coach Nick Saban and company have landed IMG standouts like linebacker Dylan Moses, offensive lineman Evan Neal, long snapper Thomas Fletcher, running back Trey Sanders, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr., defensive back Savion Smith, among others.

Currently, in the 2022 class, the Crimson Tide is once again in the mix for some of the best players this school has to offer like offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who dropped a top five with Alabama in it earlier this week, running back Kaytron Allen, defensive lineman Nick James and defensive back Daylen Everette.

Well on Thursday, Alabama assistant Robert Gillespie extended a scholarship offer to 2023 offensive lineman Knijeah Harris.

Harris is listed at 6-foot-4 and roughly 300 pounds. Other schools on his offer sheet include Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Florida, Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and more.

Moving forward, the Sunshine State product will be a name to monitor as his recruitment continues to pick up more and more steam.

Another Alabama/Texas recruiting battle on the horizon?

Staying in the class of 2023 discussion, the Crimson Tide also made noise this week when it extended an offer to running back Rueben Owens, who is currently committed to Texas.

He is coming off a stellar sophomore season that saw him rack up 1,511 yards on the ground and 22 touchdowns on 140 carries. He also caught five passes for 114 yards and one additional score.

Expect Owens to make his way to Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit when the dead period concludes on May 31.

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this weeks Recruiting Corner.