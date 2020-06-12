Recruiting Corner: Alabama Enters the Race for a 2021 Four-Star DT, and Offers 2021 TE

Bama Central
The University of Alabama football program extended two 2021 offers of note this week with the first being to four-star defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and the second to tight end Jalen Shead. 

Ingram-Dawkins, who hails from Gaffney, S.C., is the No. 86 overall prospect, No. 5 defensive tackle, and the No. 1 player in the Palmetto State for this cycle. Standing at 6-foot-3, and almost 300 pounds, he moves very quick for his large frame and is a disruptor on the line of scrimmage. It is hard not to see why Crimson Tide coaches are showing interest now. 

South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Penn State, North Carolina, and Florida State round out his top schools. 

Shead is unranked by all major recruiting sites at the moment, but that will not continue as his recruitment has picked up major interest over the last few months. The 6-foot-4 tight end has received offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, TCU, and Louisville in just this month alone. 

His offer from the Crimson Tide came way via assistant Jeff Banks. 

One of Alabama's tight end targets, 2021 three-star prospect Robbie Ouzts, was in Tuscaloosa recently. Here he is with Miller Forristall below:

View this post on Instagram

Wristband Deficiency

A post shared by Robert Ouzts II (@robbie_ouzts) on

While in-person recruiting visits that sponsored by the schools are suspended until at least July 31, that does not mean recruits can not drive down with their families and take a tour of campus themselves. 

