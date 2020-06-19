Recruiting Corner: Alabama is No Where Close to Done in the Sunshine State for 2021

Bama Central
When it is all said and done for the recruiting class of 2021, the University of Alabama could have up to 10 commitments from the state of Florida if it plays its cards right. 

2021 four-star wide receiver Christian Leary's decision to join the Crimson Tide late on Tuesday night allowed him to become the fourth verbal commit (five-star wide out Jacorey Brooks, five-star offensive tackle JC Latham, and four-star pass catcher Agiye Hall), who currently resides in the Sunshine State. 

Alabama is not done recruiting Florida this cycle in the slightest. 

The remaining top targets in the state come from the defensive side of the ball. For starters, four-star defensive end Dallas Turner and four-star linebacker Xavian Sorey are two of the biggest names linked to the Crimson Tide. 

With Turner, it is a two-horse race between the Bulldogs of Georgia and Alabama with Clemson, Florida, and Michigan lagging behind. Sorey announced a top five that included both aforementioned schools, LSU, Auburn, and Florida. 

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound backer also recently announced he would be transferring to IMG Academy for his final prep season, where he will play alongside Latham. 

Terrion Arnold, another highly sought after recruit, is a four-star safety from John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee, Fla. He is a defensive back that the Crimson Tide coaching staff admires a ton given his versatility and play-making ability. 

Arnold also holds a basketball scholarship from Alabama coach Nate Oats. 

Going along the lines of defensive back, Jason Marshall Jr., a five-star corner from Miami, is still hearing from the Crimson Tide on a regular basis and Clemson and Florida round out his top three. Standing at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Marshall is arguably the best corner in the nation for 2021. 

Lastly, two more defensive ends, four-stars Shambre Jackson and Keanu Koht, highlight Alabama's efforts in the Panhandle. 

Auburn has generated more buzz with Jackson along with the Crimson Tide and Florida State, while Koht has a final five that includes Alabama, LSU, Florida, Auburn, and Oregon. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

10 players from Florida? How angry would Gators fans be at Mullen if Saban and his staff pull that off?

