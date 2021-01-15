Recruiting Corner: Alabama's Lead on No. 1 Recruiting Class Could Widen

Landing a commitment from Terrion Arnold or J.T Tuimoloau could secure the No. 1 recruiting class for Alabama from Sports Illustrated All-American

Less than a month away from the traditional signing day, Bama Central's Tyler Martin and Sports Illustrated All American football recruiting director John Garcia Jr. break down how the Crimson Tide's lead on the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2021 could widen.

For starters, SI99 safety Terrion Arnold is a prospect that Alabama fans should keep a close eye on ahead of his Feb. 3 decision. The talented dual-sport athlete is down to the Crimson Tide, Georgia, and Florida.

With things shaping up to be a Nick Saban/Kirby Smart battle, at six-foot, 180 pounds, Arnold is a versatile defensive back that can play multiple positions in the backend of the secondary.

Another prospect to watch is J.T. Tuimoloau, an elite edge rusher from the West Coast. Alabama is in the thick of a battle with Ohio State, Washington, and others for his services.

Tuimoloau is rated as the No. 2 overall player in the SI99 and he didn't even have a fall season. There is no date set for his announcement but he could also extend his recruitment past February.

Landing either one or both of these guys could lock up the title of No. 1 recruiting class in the nation from SIAA for Alabama.

Garcia also gives his sleeper of the Crimson Tide's 2021 signing class, which happens to be another defensive back — Kaine Williams, a prospect who could turn into a safety/linebacker hybrid.

On Friday morning, Alabama also added a walk-on wide receiver in J'Kolbe Bulock from the state of Texas. He had offers from the likes of Arkansas State, Kansas, Florida Atlantic, and Florida International.

Garcia and Martin break it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.