Recruiting Corner: Barion Brown, Shemar James, Jacob Sexton Headline Big Official Visit Weekend

The first official visit weekend of the summer for Alabama sees some big-time 2022 prospects in Tuscaloosa

Friday marked the first weekend of official visits in Tuscaloosa this summer and Alabama has plenty of 2022 prospects in town.

Let's take a look at who is visiting the Capstone over the next few days:

LB Shemar James (Faith Academy - Mobile, Ala.)

James, who visited during A-Day back in April, is back in town with his family. It's interesting to note that Alabama gets his first official visit before the other school in his top two, Florida. Next weekend he will be in Gainesville and a decision could come in by the end of summer.

WR Barion Brown (Pearl-Cohn - Nashville, Ala.)

Alabama has already landed the top signal caller in the Volunteer State with Ty Simpson so why not go after one of the state's best pass catchers? TCU, Tennessee and Ole Miss are a couple other schools that the Crimson Tide have to watch out for in the race for 6-foot-1, 175-pounder's services.

OL Jacob Sexton (Deer Creek - Edmund, Ok.)

Like James, Sexton is taking official visits to his final schools this month with the plan that a decision will be made ahead of his senior season. Alabama is up first, then Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. Throughout the past year, communication has heated up with him and the rest of the Crimson Tide coaching staff but the Sooners might be the team to beat at this point.

OL Jake Taylor (Bishop Gorman - Las Vegas, Nev.)

Back in February, Taylor picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide and quickly cut his list to just three schools — Alabama, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Alabama will have the first crack at him before trips to South Bend and Norman.

RB Le'veon Moss (Istrouma - Baton Rouge, La.)

Alabama already has one running back in its 2022 class but the feeling is that the Crimson Tide would like to add a second after Keilan Robinson entered the transfer portal earlier this week. Like most Louisiana prospects that Alabama goes after, LSU is the biggest threat but when has that stopped Coach Nick Saban and company before?

DE Kenyatta Jackson (Chaminade-Madonna Prep - Hollywood, Fla.)

One of the more nationally-known recruits in town this week is Jackson, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds. Alabama has owned South Florida in recent years but perennial powers Ohio State and Clemson and Miami (FL) will be ones to watch in his recruitment following his visit to Tuscaloosa.

Flip watch?

It might be too early to put both of these prospects on flip watch but LSU commit, wide receiver Aaron Anderson and Baylor pledge, defensive end Kaian Roberts-Day will also be in the Yellow Hammer State. Those are the only two known public commitments who have ventured to Tuscaloosa so far since the re-opening of traditional recruiting.