Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Recruiting Corner: Busy Visitor Weekend as Alabama Wraps Up Final Home Game of 2021

The Crimson Tide will host an intriguing list of visitors for its final home game of the season on Saturday against No. 21 Arkansas
Author:

Alabama football wraps up its home schedule on Saturday afternoon with a matchup against No. 21 Arkansas inside Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m, CBS) and plenty of interesting prospects will be on hand to watch.

Two of the Crimson Tide's 19 2022 commits will be on their official visits in Calera wideout Kobe Prentice and Virginia standout linebacker Shawn Murphy, while four uncommitted targets will also be on official visits. 

Montgomery area product and defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry will be on the first of a two-visit stretch that includes Tuscaloosa and Auburn. An Iron Bowl battle has been brewing for the 6-foot-2, 265-pound playmaker. 

Alabama, who is still looking to add multiple offensive weapons, will have one of the nation's best wide outs on hand in Evan Stewart. The Lone Star State standout is down to Texas, Texas A&M, and others with the Alabama coaching staff making a late push.

Could the Crimson Tide add more offensive line depth?

Coach Nick Saban and company already have three lineman in tow with Tyler Booker, Dayne Shor and Elijah Pritchett but Earnest Greene of St. John Bosco will be at the Capstone taking in the game-day festivities. 

Defensive lineman Christen Miller out of Ellenwood, Ga. is also making his way to Tuscaloosa for the first time since receiving an offer earlier this month. 

As for the 2023 prospects, quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava and running back Richard Young are the two to keep an eye on. Both players rank near the top of their respective position groups in the country and have built strong connections with the Crimson Tide staff.

Official visitors - 2022 prospects

Read More

WR Kobe Prentice (Calera - Calera, Ala.) - Alabama commit

LB Shawn Murphy (Unity Reed - Manassas, Va.) - Alabama commit

WR Evan Stewart (Liberty - Frisco, Texas)

DL Christen Miller (Cedar Grove - Ellenwood, Ga.)

OL Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco - Bellflower, Ca.)

DL Khurtiss Perry - (Pike Road - Pike Road, Ala.)

Key 2023 prospects in town

RB Richard Young (Lehigh - Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

DL Matayo Uiagalelei (St. John Bosco - Bellflower, Calif.)

QB Nicholaus Iamaleava (Warren - Downey, Calif.)

RB Cedrick Baxter Jr. (Edgewater - Orlando, Fla.)

Alabama practice bag
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Busy Visitor Weekend as Alabama Wraps Up Final Home Game of 2021

1 minute ago
John Metchie III at Arkansas
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Arkansas with All Hogs on SI

3 hours ago
A65F378E-044B-4D88-B2EB-7C96D9F0A272
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Nick Saban's 2015 Alabama Coaching Staff One for the Ages

6 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Fightin' Red Bugs

7 hours ago
Alabama vs. Tampa game program cover, Nov. 19, 1960
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 19, 2021

14 hours ago
Nick Saban leads Alabama at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Calls Out Players, Fans for Entitlement Mindset

17 hours ago
Felicia Knox, Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Falls to BYU in Second Round of NCAA Tournament, 4-1

21 hours ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Nate Oats' Michigan Ties Helped Bring Alabama's Next Opponent to Coleman Coliseum

21 hours ago