Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Extended Dead Period Will Not Affect Alabama's Efforts

Tyler Martin

In-person recruiting might be suspended until at least September, but that probably will not affect the University of Alabama's efforts on the trail in the coming weeks and months. 

The additions of 2021 five-star offensive tackle JC Latham and four-star wide receiver Christian Leary prove that the Crimson Tide staff is having no trouble at all during the 'Zoom' season. 

2021 Alabama commit and four-star safety Kaine Williams hinted at some more potential good news on the way for Crimson Tide:  

Meanwhile, 2021 three-star defensive back Devonta Smith de-committed from Ohio State and Alabama will be heavily involved. The Crimson Tide coaching staff offered back in February and the program is picking up steam regarding his recruitment. 

As a junior at La Salle High School in Cincinnati, the six foot, 185 pound prospect recorded 72 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five interceptions. Smith was originally suppose to take a visit to the Capstone on March 23-24.

Agiye Hall, another 2021 Alabama wide receiever commit from the state of Florida, shared in Williams' sentiment with a tweet on Thursday.

Could Hall be referring to 2021 four-star defensive end Dallas Turner? 

The St. Thomas Aquinas standout officially announced a decision date for July 1 between the Crimson Tide, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma. 

2021 four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine and his high school coach recently had a zoom meeting with coach Nick Saban. This is our new normal ... 

With all that being said, the coming weeks and months could see a big number of commitments for Alabama without having the ability for any in-person recruiting.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Searcey Reflects on Battle with Cancer, Touching Moment with Alabama AD Greg Byrne

During his time on the All Things Bama Podcast, the former Alabama offensive lineman reminisced on his fight with pancreatic cancer and the uplifting words of the Crimson Tide's athletic director

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: 2009 SEC Preview (Nick Saban) vs. Dynasty

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

What's Changing in Recruiting? Just About Everything

The Best of Sports Illustrated takes a long look at the challenges of recruiting during the coronavirus, and will sports wave goodbye to the handshake?

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1979 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the 1979 Crimson Tide, and Bear Bryant's final championship

Christopher Walsh

Former Mississippi State, TCU Quarterback Logan Burnett Joining Crimson Tide

Yellow Hammer State native is returning home to play for Alabama

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Bus Boy Blues

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

All Things Bama Podcast: Bill Searcey Chronicles Story of Addiction, Faith, and Redemption

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 26, 2020

Your daily briefing for what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

'This is My Battle': Lee Ozmint

Lee Ozmint reflects on his time at Alabama and his career path since he hung up his cleats at Alabama

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football Releases Powerful Video Concerning Racial Injustice

Alex Leatherwood wrote the script that players and coach Nick Saban read from

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin