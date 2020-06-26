Recruiting Corner: Extended Dead Period Will Not Affect Alabama's Efforts

In-person recruiting might be suspended until at least September, but that probably will not affect the University of Alabama's efforts on the trail in the coming weeks and months.

The additions of 2021 five-star offensive tackle JC Latham and four-star wide receiver Christian Leary prove that the Crimson Tide staff is having no trouble at all during the 'Zoom' season.

2021 Alabama commit and four-star safety Kaine Williams hinted at some more potential good news on the way for Crimson Tide:

Meanwhile, 2021 three-star defensive back Devonta Smith de-committed from Ohio State and Alabama will be heavily involved. The Crimson Tide coaching staff offered back in February and the program is picking up steam regarding his recruitment.

As a junior at La Salle High School in Cincinnati, the six foot, 185 pound prospect recorded 72 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five interceptions. Smith was originally suppose to take a visit to the Capstone on March 23-24.

Agiye Hall, another 2021 Alabama wide receiever commit from the state of Florida, shared in Williams' sentiment with a tweet on Thursday.

Could Hall be referring to 2021 four-star defensive end Dallas Turner?

The St. Thomas Aquinas standout officially announced a decision date for July 1 between the Crimson Tide, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

2021 four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine and his high school coach recently had a zoom meeting with coach Nick Saban. This is our new normal ...

With all that being said, the coming weeks and months could see a big number of commitments for Alabama without having the ability for any in-person recruiting.